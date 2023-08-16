Celebrating the Roots and Fruits of Oliver

Photo: File photo.

The Roots & Fruits Expo is days away, and it is expected to be one of the biggest celebrations of Oliver’s agriculture and heritage yet.

The annual event, formerly called the Sunshine Festival, celebrates the culture, history and community of Oliver.

The celebration begins Friday night with the third annual Rock & Roll Picnic, then takes flight Saturday at 10:30 a.m. with the downtown parade. This parade will take place on Main Street between Similkameen Avenue and Veterans Avenue.

Following this, at 11 a.m. the expo begins where there will be numerous activities, exhibits, vendors and mainstage entertainment beginning with dance routines from RISE Dance Academy.

At 12 p.m. there will be an opening ceremony featuring messages from local dignitaries, traditional dancing and drumming from members of the Osoyoos Indian Band and a welcome from the Oliver Ambassadors.

The entertainment will then continue all day featuring acts such as Penticton based rock band 13 Broken Bones, Sons of John, Maiya Robbie & Stefan Bienz, Dirt Road Opera, and more.

In addition to musical entertainment, the expo will feature food trucks, exhibits, henna tattoos, a pie eating contest, crafts, children's activities, and an art show.

There will be something for all ages throughout the day as there will be inflatables, a dunk tank, a giant sandbox, a lego tent, interactive displays and the ability to shop with local artists and vendors.

Inside the Oliver Community Hall there will be interactive displays and exhibits put on by the Double O Quilters, the Oliver & District Heritage Society, Nk'Mip Desert Cultural Centre and South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services.

There will be many great chances for good food as numerous food trucks will be on site such as Vagabond, Pit Stop Smokery, Law of Attraction, EnRoute Espresso and Our Little Donut Factory. There will also be local brews, wines and spritzers available.

M & J Country Kitchen is baking pies for the annual Rotary Pie Eating Contest taking place outside in the park at 3 p.m.

The expo is free for all ages to gather and celebrate the community, the people, the history and the land and is put on by the Kiwanis Club of Oliver and Oliver Parks and Recreation with the help of sponsors.