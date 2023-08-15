Drought forums to be held throughout region this week in Oliver, Keremeos and Princeton

Photo: Ryan Stone photo on Unsplash

The Okanagan Valley is currently experiencing severe drought and members of the public can soon attend multiple drought forums to learn more.

A drought forum is scheduled to be held at Oliver Recreation Centre on Wednesday Aug. 16 from 6 - 8 p.m.

The forum is put on by the Regional District of the Okanagan-Similkameen, along with the BC Ministry of Agriculture and Food, and the BC Ministry of Forests and anyone is welcome to attend

Topics that will be discussed include drought levels, water restrictions, responding to current conditions, and planning for the future.

The province of BC just recently declared the Okanagan Water Basin to be in Stage 4 drought, the second highest possible category.

The forum will allow people to learn about how current drought conditions can affect households, businesses and communities.

The Oliver Drought Forum is one of three that will be happening this week. A forum will take place in Keremeos on Tuesday August 15 from 6 - 8 p.m. at Victory Hall. And another one will be held on Thursday August 17 from 6 - 8 p.m. in Princeton at Riverside Centre.

More information can always be found at RDOS Regional Connections.