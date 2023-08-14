Emergency Department in Oliver will be closed overnight into Tuesday

Photo: Interior Health

The South Okanagan General Hospital emergency department will be closed overnight from Monday to Tuesday morning due to unexpected limited physician availability.

The E.R will be closed from 6 p.m. tonight, Monday Aug. 14, to 8 a.m. Tuesday Aug. 15. This means emergency services will be unavailable and patients will have to access care at the Penticton Regional Hospital if needed.

Interior Health is clear in saying if anyone in the community needs life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) they should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available appropriate facility.

Other inpatient services will still be accessible as usual at the hospital.

Anyone can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1 if they are unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted. More information can be found on non-emergency health information at HealthlinkBC 24 hours a day, seven days a week.