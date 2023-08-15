Protecting yourself and others during the heatwave in Oliver and Osoyoos

Photo: Ryan Stone photo on Unsplash

Extreme heat is coming to BC’s interior this week and the province is encouraging people to be prepared and stay safe.

This week’s heat is not forecasted to be as extreme as the 2021 heat dome, but the heat that is coming can still be very dangerous. In the 2021 heat dome, 619 people died and seniors over 70 years of age were the hardest hit.

Older adults are the most at risk, especially if they live alone, or have health conditions, such as mental illness, substance abuse disorder, physical disabilities, cognitive impairment, respiratory disease, heart disease, kidney disease and diabetes.

Other at risk demographics are people who are pregnant, infants and young children.

The Office of the Seniors Advocate for British Columbia warns that heat wave preparedness and response are crucial as rising temperatures may put vulnerable seniors at risk.

“With higher temperatures expected, it is recommended that seniors take some additional precautions and family, friends and neighbours are encouraged to check in on older people to ensure they are keeping cool and well hydrated,” the Office of the Seniors Advocate says.

They explain that when dealing with extreme heat it is crucial to have a dual focus on keeping both the body cool and the room cool when facing these higher temperatures.

When it comes to keeping rooms cool, you should ensure the blinds are lowered or the drapes are closed during the main heat of the day. Keep the windows closed until the temperature outside is cooler than the temperature on the inside. When the outside temperature drops in the evening then you can open the windows and let the cool air in.

If you have air conditioning it is important to make sure it is turned on, working properly, and windows and doors are closed.

If you are having trouble cooling the home, then consider leaving and going somewhere that is cooler: an airconditioned library, mall, or a family or friend that may have a cooler home

There are multiple cooling centres that will be operating here in the South Okanagan during the daytime of this heat event.

In Osoyoos, the Sonora Community Centre will be operating as a cooling centre from 8:30 a.m to 8 p.m Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

In Oliver, the Community Centre at 6359 Park Drive will operate as a cooling centre on Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

When it comes to cooling the body, there are numerous steps to take as well. It is important to make sure you drink plenty of cool liquids and eat as much as possible. When the temperatures increase your appetite may decrease but keeping up with hydration is critical.

You can also apply a cold cloth to the face, wrists, and back of the neck. Taking a cool shower or running cold water on your wrists can also help.

Wearing cool cotton or other natural breathable clothing can also help as it breathes a lot better then heavier materials.

It is also best to avoid being outside during the daytime. If you must go out, ensure your skin is protected from the sun with clothing, sunscreen and a wide brimmed sun hat. This is critically important especially because older skin is more vulnerable to sunburn.

It is also important to know the signs of heat stroke or heat exhortation and what to do if you begin to notice these signs.

The US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention explains what to look for with regards to heat stroke. You should be on the lookout for a high body temperature (39°C or higher); hot, red, dry, or damp skin; a fast, strong pulse; headache; dizziness; nausea; confusion; loss of consciousness.

If you notice these signs you should call 911 as heat stroke is a medical emergency. You should also move the person to a cooler place, try and help lower body temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath. Most people suffering from heat stroke are in an altered state of consciousness and should not be given anything to drink. If they are alert, sitting up right, and are able to swallow safely then give them something to drink.

Heat exhaustion is a lower stage of heat related illness. It can take the form of heavy sweating; cold, pale, and clammy skin; fast, weak pulse; nausea or vomiting; muscle cramps; tiredness or weakness; dizziness; headache; passing out.

If you see the signs of heat exhaustion, you should move to a cool place, loosen your clothes, put cool, wet clothes on your body or take a cool bath. You should seek medical help if you are throwing up, your symptoms get worse, or they last longer than one hour.

There are numerous resources that people can look at for more information:

Extreme Heat Preparedness Guide

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s weather alerts

EmergencyInfoBC heat warning and cooling centre information

HealthLink BC

BC Heat Alert and Response System