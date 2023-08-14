Ticket sales have begun for the popular Pig Out Festival in Oliver

Photo: Contributed

The popular Pig Out Festival returns to the South Okanagan on September 16 and tickets are now on sale.

The festival will be taking place at Cellar Door & More, located just north of Oliver.

Guests to the festival will have the chance to pig out on food and wine served by local chefs and wineries. Dishes will be pork themed and made to complement the wines of the region.

Food and wine lovers will have the chance to immerse themselves in rich flavors that pay homage to the unique flavours of the Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country.

There will be numerous types of flavourful pork, ribs, local sausages, various sides and salads and a hot sauce competition.

The festival is now taking place in the fall to showcase the South Okanagan in the middle of harvest season.

Tickets to this event are $149.99 per guest. This ticket grants you entry to the festival and tokens to experience the food stations and wine samples throughout the afternoon. The ticket also includes shuttle service from either the Oliver Community Centre or Watermark Beach Resort to the festival and back.

The Pig Out Festival will take place on September 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cellar Door & More. The event is for guests 19 years old or older and tickets can be purchased at here.