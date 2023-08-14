One of three nearby wildfires around Oliver and Osoyoos doubled in size over the weekend

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

The Crater Creek wildfire southwest of Keremeos more than doubled in size over the weekend.

The out of control wildfire is currently listed at 697 hectares. This is up from the 320 hectares it was listed at just a few days ago.

The fire previously had split into two fires but has reformed into one large fire again.

There are no evacuation orders or alerts at this time in regards to this wildfire.

Another nearby fire at Gillanders Creek, also southwest of Keremeos is still considered to be burning out of control. It is currently listed at 93.5 hectares in size.

The Eagle Bluff wildfire located close to the Town of Osoyoos is also still burning and is listed at just over 7,000 hectares but all evacuation orders and alerts have been lifted. The public is being advised to stay clear of the wildfire area.