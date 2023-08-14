Osoyoos is looking to beef up its communications with stakeholders

Photo: Don Urquhart Osoyoos aims to improve its communication with residents, visitors, staff and media.

The Town of Osoyoos is looking to shore up its internal, external and media relations communications with council agreeing to consider a full-time hire during budget discussions.

In a presentation to council, Brianne Hillson, Director of Corporate Services noted that the town's current communication does not meet the community's needs.

She noted that the town lacks a communications department with the Corporate Services department along with support from members of other departments, assuming responsibility for updating the Town's website and drafting eNews, advertisements, and press releases.

Mayor Sue McKortoff observed that that there used to be a dedicated communications person with that job later taken over by corporate services "which is quite a large job," she observed.

Hillson also noted that public feedback indicated a desire for the town to be communicating via social media channels but had no way to do so given resource constraints.

"Administration is aware that our current communication channels could be more effective in communicating with our residents, visitors, business community, stakeholders, and partners," she said.

"However, the Town does not have a dedicated Communication Department or staff members responsible for corporate communication, which poses a challenge for staff."

At their Strategic Priorities session in November of 2022, Council identified that Corporate Communication and Public Engagement was a priority for Council.

According to Hillson implementing the entire Communication Strategy would likely require a Full-Time Employee (FTE).

Rod Risling, Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of the Town of Osoyoos noted that like many services "you can drive the Jetta or you can get the full blown Cadillac, it really depends how far council wants to go."

Risling said the town is looking at potential partnerships with other municipalities to potentially reduce the human resource requirements. "But council needs to give some indication to administration where they want to go," he said adding that "no matter what how much you do, you can always do more."

Town administration is aiming to for a strategy that will help build its communication capacity enabling the town to become "more accountable, transparent, respectful, inclusive, and responsive to residents, visitors, partners, and stakeholders," Hillson said.

"The Town wants to be seen as an organization that seeks opportunities to engage with its citizens. It is important that Council and Staff have the ability to understand the needs of the community and act in a manner that provides good, responsible governance.

The strategy outlines seven external communication objectives: Proactively sharing Information, Increasing Public Awareness, Public Engagement, Consistent Messaging, Building Relationships, Communicating Policy Decisions, and Council Visibility.

To do this, administration is recommending that the town implement social media such as (Facebook,

Instagram, and Twitter), review and update communication and social media policies, increase the Town’s branded material, updates to the Town’s website, and look at ways to improve external communication which includes staff training.

The Strategy outlines five internal communication objectives: Environment, Communication Flow, Town Website, Council Decision, and Policies and Procedures.

Town administration will also look at developing a quarterly staff newsletter to keep Town employees informed on Town initiatives and Council decisions.

The strategy also outlines three media relations objectives which include Fostering Relationships, Consistency, and Accuracy.

"Administration will ensure that the Town is proactive when responding to the media and work with the media in ensuring policy and decisions by Council are communicated to the residents, visitors, and stakeholders as soon as practicable," it said.

The report also highlighted the need for media training for Council and Town Staff and the creation of media relations policies.

Council approved a motion to move forward with the strategy which will be discussed during upcoming budget discussions.