Climate-change freeze last December hit local wineries hard

Photo: Don Urquhart Not all varieties were hit, these vines next to Osoyoos Lake came through unscathed.

This is the first of a series exploring the severe freeze event that wiped out over half of the Okanagan Valley’s wine grapes and the impact it has had on the local wineries of Osoyoos and Oliver.

It was a bitterly cold December evening that winemakers and viticulturists throughout the Okanagan Valley will not soon forget.

With temperatures on the evening of Dec. 21, 2022 plummeting anywhere from -24C in the southern reaches of the valley to -30C further north, in only a matter of hours, grape vines that could withstand a maximum -21 or -22C were severely damaged or outright killed by the freezing temperatures.

In as little as eight hours precious grape vines from Osoyoos to Kelowna and in the Similkameen were seriously damaged.

Estimates by Wine Growers British Columbia suggest that the overall Okanagan fruit crop will see a 54 per cent reduction in fruit in 2023 with 45 per cent of total planted acreage suffering long-term irreparable damage.

The impact geographically was spotty and it was very dependent on variety with Syrah, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon suffering the most, each with projected losses of more than 65 per cent.

Some locations like those vineyards around Osoyoos Lake fared fairly well, while others slightly north of the lake from Rd. 22 up to Rd.1 were hit hard, particularly a central belt in the middle of the valley.

“I remember that night,” says Michael Bartier, winemaker at Bartier Brothers Vineyard and Winery. “I was driving home from Revelstoke and as I was driving through Vernon I thought holy smokes it's cold here,” recollecting the temperature on his truck, “and it just kept getting colder as I was driving through Kelowna.”

Concern for the vines was immediate, prompting him on arrival to Oliver to make a beeline to the vineyard. “It was starting to get cold. It wasn't brutal at that point but it was -20C and we looked at turning on the wind machines to mix up any inversion that might be there with warmer air above the vineyard.”

He explains that with the cold air around the vines themselves the fans can mix in the warmer air above enabling a temperature gain of a few crucial degrees. But because it was windy the wind machines could not be turned on because that risked damaging the drivetrains from the torque.

At about 3 a.m. it was -24C and windy, he says, noting that they managed to turn on the wind machines at about 7 a.m. when the wind died down. “It was still -24C when we turned them on and it stayed -24C at 11 a.m. It was eight hours or thereabouts, that's what did the damage,” he says.

For Nostalgia Wines’ Gina Fernandes Harfman, she knew disaster was unfolding in her vineyards when on that same fateful evening her temperature probes were reading -29C. “That’s pretty cold for the vines,” she says wryly.

“I don't have a crop this year, I'm going to have to buy grapes,” she says. This is a first for her but fortunately, her father and brother both grow grapes on the shores of Osoyoos Lake right up against the US border, an area that escaped the ultra-cold air.

As Phantom Creek Estates winemaker Luke MacKinnon notes, “It's really airflow and every vineyard has its own weak spots and things like that but then also when you look at certain varieties, they are more susceptible to cold.”

And it was airflow that helped the wineries on the Naramata Bench to make it out pretty unscathed.

“With the drastic slope they have to all their vineyards, their air drainage made them survive pretty well,” says Christian Scagnetti, winemaker at Moon Curser Vineyards.

“I've heard the Similkameen got hit pretty hard as well but if we were -20 or -23 in Osoyoos, Kelowna was pushing -30 so there are some vineyards that are just 100 per cent dead."

For Bruno Kell, winemaker at Maverick Estate Winery it is the first time in the 20 years that he has been here that vineyards have suffered from such extreme cold.

"It’s the first time that I can remember it's ever gotten that cold -25 to -26,” with different locations varying in temperature."