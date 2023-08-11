New study hopes to amplify rural voices in healthcare policy

Photo: Castanet Rural area have unique needs but common issues also.

Aiming to "close the gap" between urban and rural healthcare, a new initiative to amplify rural voices in health care decision-making is underway in British Columbia.

"We are all aware that there are many problems in our healthcare system," notes Peggy Skelton, president of the BC Rural Health Network.

"Each rural area has unique needs but there are some common issues. In order to make positive changes, we must involve the people whom the systems are there to serve."

The project, "Closing the Gap," is a partnership between the UBC Centre for Rural Health Research and the rural health network and is funded by the Social Planning and Research Council of BC.

The study looks to investigate the role of rural communities in health policymaking, identifying current disconnects, and develop strategies for more effective engagement.



Based on interviews with policy makers and rural leaders, alongside a province-wide survey, the study organizers hope to shed light on the status of rural community involvement in health planning.

The findings are expected to help craft a "more inclusive, representative health care planning process in BC, promote better health outcomes for rural communities, and contribute to the creation of an online platform for public input on healthcare policies," the partnership says.



“Understanding current community experience with engagement in health planning is the first step to closing the gap,” says the principal co-investigator, Dr. Jude Kornelsen.



“This is a process that is of growing concern to many rural communities as residents feel their solutions to health care challenges are not being taken into planning consideration,” added Paul Adams, executive director with the health network.



To get more information and/or complete the survey see here or contact Kate Wills at [email protected].