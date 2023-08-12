RDOS dealing with mobile homes as part of alternative housing strategy

Photo: Sebastian Kanally

Mobile homes may soon be allowed as accessory dwellings on properties larger than one hectare.

On August 3rd the Regional District of the Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) moved first and second reading to amend the Okanagan Valley Zoning Bylaw to allow mobile homes as accessory dwellings on properties greater than one hectare in area.

“The amendment would not change any other regulations that apply to accessory dwelling uses, such as maximum floor area, height or servicing requirements,” the report explains.

The one hectare minimum was chosen because it is the minimum size of land for an accessory dwelling serviced by a septic system. This size also generally corresponds to properties that are zoned for rural-residential uses.

In 2021 the RDOS conducted a housing needs assessment report. In it they found that affordable housing, rental housing, special needs housing, housing for seniors, housing for families, shelters and farm labour accommodation were all not meeting current or future needs.

This led to he Planning and Development Committee to consider options for alternate housing strategies. One of these was reviewing the current zoning regulation that limits mobile homes to parcels greater than 4.0 ha in area.

In 2016 the RDOS board had taken the position when it comes to mobiles that a four hectare property was required.

A public hearing will be held on August 17 before the proposed amendment can go to third reading. Approval from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will also be required prior to adoption.

Christopher Garrish, Senior Manager of Planning with the RDOS, clarified that they are still waiting on the OBWB on their interpretation of the one hectare policy and how it applies to mobile homes as accessory dwellings.

Garrish also clarified that the type of mobile home the amendment would allow are mobile homes built under the Z-240 standards.