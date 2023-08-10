Contract for the Oliver Airport Master Plan has been awarded

Photo: Sebastian Kanally

The Oliver Airport Master Plan is now one step closer to becoming a reality.

At their July 31 meeting, Oliver council decided to grant the bid for the project to Operations Economics Inc. who bid $69,954.

Operations Economics came in with the lowest of the four bids received, and scored the highest when taking into account the company, proposal and price.

The town operates the Oliver Municipal Airport which has a 3,355-foot runway and is overseen by the Oliver Airport Advisory Committee and the town council.

The airport has the potential to serve more residents and surrounding communities and the town is looking into this new strategic plan to use the airport to its full potential.

The airport is anchored by two commercial helicopter tenants, it also supports BC Emergency Health Services air ambulance transfers, law enforcement, and search and rescue. The province has also used the airport as a staging base for helicopters and personnel responding to wildfires over the past six years.

“The town wants the airport to continue to serve as a social, emergency, economic and environmental asset to the community and region,” said Kelly Mercer, Oliver's director of operations, in a report to council.