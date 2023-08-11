Oliver green lights BC Tree Fruits renovation plan

Photo: Town of Oliver photo

Oliver has approved a development permit for BC Tree Fruits in Oliver to complete a proposed three-phase renovation to its existing facility on 327 Co-op Ave.

BC Tree Fruits had to seek the town’s approval for an industrial development permit. Randy Houle, Oliver's director of development services, wrote a report to council explaining the designation is in place to provide an “attractive environment for the work force, minimize negative impacts on nearby land uses and contribute to a positive image and impression about the Town of Oliver."

The report notes that the proposed renovation meets all the criteria in that the exterior of the additions features metal paneling that will keep a consistent aesthetic.

The proposed additions are far away from the street and do not impact the streetscape. Lastly, the developer is proposing to add landscaping and frontage upgrades including curb, gutter, and sidewalk.

The first phase of construction is already in motion, with BC Tree Fruits currently undertaking a major renovation in the interior in the west half of the existing building.

The second phase will consist of constructing a 1,852 square metres of cold storage addition to the west side of the existing packinghouse.

The third phase of the renovation will see a 1,452 square metre demolition and 2,335 square metre shipping area expansion. This will also be followed by the addition of a loading dock to the southeast corner of the building.

Along with these changes, the 90 degree on-street parking spaces will be removed and additional parking spaces will be added on the property. The town’s report notes that this will “improve the safety of Co-op Ave.”

The lane that currently exists will be upgraded and the entry to the packinghouse lane will be closed. The town will share this cost estimated at approximately $80,000 each.

This closure will redirect large truck traffic down Co-op Avenue and the lane, essentially eliminating any potential conflicts with the newly built residential development at 5931 Airport St.