All evacuation alerts rescinded for Eagle Bluff Wildfire, BCWS scanning for hot spots

Photo: Don Urquhart File photo of the Eagle Bluff wildfire on Aug, 3

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and the Town of Osoyoos have lifted all evacuation alerts that were issued due to the Eagle Bluff wildfire on Thursday morning.

The massive wildfire that blazed over the US border into Canada after burning on a hillside west of Oroville, Washington on July 29.

Hundreds of properties were evacuated when the fire was at its height of activity and the town declared a State of Local Emergency. The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen also activated its Emergency Operations Centre.

On Wednesday, BC Wildfire Service listed the Eagle Bluff fire as "being held."

There will be a cooling off in temperatures over the next few days across the Kamloops Fire Centre, which BCWS said is showing minimal fire activity.

"There's no open flame or anything like that, and the places where the smoke is popping up, are not within the interior of the fire itself," Fire Information Officer Nicole Bonnet said on Wednesday.

The crews will be infrared scanning to find hot spots along the fire perimeter.

"The hot spots that they find in that scan, the resources that are out on the fire will target and extinguish during their patrols," Bonnet added.

Supporting BCWS included 100 firefighters from Brazil and a number of US crews.

"It was a really great partnership. On the US side of the border, they had their own incident management team for the portion of the fire that was on the US side. And then on our side, we already actually had a number of US resources that were up here working in BC," Bonnet said.

"When we got to do those planned ignitions, we coordinated the planning and the implementation with the US incident management team and worked together that way."

At this time, there is no estimation of when the fire status could be changed from "being held" to "under control."

"It still is a larger fire and there's going to be places within the fire perimeter where there's still the heat for some time. So it's kind of hard to say. We don't make big changes, things like that with the size, when there's still a lot of hot and dry weather coming," Bonnet added.

People are still urged to stay out of the backcountry around the Eagle Bluff wildfire as it is still an active wildfire and work site.

Heavy equipment, chainsaw operators, ash pits, and falling trees are all present and are a significant hazard to anyone in the backcountry.

"We do have crews out there, some of them are falling danger trees. Those are trees that are unstable and have been burnt out. They might not appear like they're unstable and could fall over, but there are hazards within the fire perimeter even though there's no visible flame and smoke."

To report signs of wildfire, call 1-800-663-5555, *5555 on a cellphone or report wildfires through the BCWS public mobile app.