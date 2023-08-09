Have a Blizzard and support BC Children's Hospital

Photo: Don Urquhart Pictured above: the new Oliver Dairy Queen, which along with the Osoyoos location will both be supporting the Miracle Treat Day.

The BC Children’s Hospital Foundation will receive net proceeds of every Blizzard Treat sold at select DQ locations across BC - including Oliver and Osoyoos - during Miracle Treat Day, taking place Thursday, August 10.

Participating Canadian stores raised over two million dollars for Children’s Miracle Network on Miracle Treat Day in 2022, including $278,140 for BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.



“Purchasing a Blizzard at Dairy Queen on Miracle Treat Day is a fun, easy, and tasty way for British Columbians to support BC Children’s Hospital Foundation,” said Rita Thodos, executive vice-president of philanthropy at BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Last year, over 130,000 children and youth depended on BC Children’s Hospital.

“After my accident, I needed very specialized procedures at BC Children’s Hospital to treat my burn injuries,” said Keira, BC Children’s Hospital Foundation’s Champion Child, in a press release.

“I feel very grateful for DQ choosing to give back to kids like me with this fundraising campaign. My family and I are excited to buy DQ Blizzards on August 10 to support Miracle Treat Day and the difference it makes every year for patients at BC Children’s.”

DQ locations across Canada have raised over $49 million for the Children’s Miracle Network member hospitals since 1984.

BC Children’s Hospital is the only hospital in the province devoted exclusively to the care of children and youth. It’s one of the few pediatric medical and teaching facilities in Canada with an acute care centre, research institute, mental health facility, and rehabilitation centre all in one location.