Oliver pickleballer makes it big

Photo: Contributed

Sunny Buttar, a member of the Oliver Pickleball Club, has made it to the big leagues as he was picked up by the Rocky Mountain Rush team in the Canadian National Pickleball League.

Buttar is 37 years old and was undrafted to the league. On July 29 he made his debut in the first event of the season in Guelph, Ontario.

In the seven matches he has played so far he has twice been named player of the match.

The next matches Buttar and the Rock Mountain Rush will compete at will be in Edmonton on September 2nd and 3rd.

More information on the Canadian National Pickleball League can be found at their website here.