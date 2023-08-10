Multiple wildfires still burning around Oliver and Osoyoos

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Wildfires currently burning around Oliver and Osoyoos.

Two of three wildfires burning around Oliver and Osoyoos remain out of control.

A wildfire near Crater Creek, southwest of Keremeos, is currently listed at 320 hectares. The fire was discovered on July 22 and is growing and still considered out of control.

Lightning is the suspected cause and the fire has now split into two fires.

A nearby fire at Gillanders Creek, also southwest of Keremeos is still growing and considered to be burning out of control. It is currently listed at 93.5 hectares in size.

BC Wildfire suspects the cause was a lightning strike. It has been burning since July 13.

A third wildfire was also discovered Sunday Aug. 6, northeast of Anarchist Mountain. That fire was quickly brought under control.

The Eagle Bluff wildfire located close to the Town of Osoyoos is still burning but all evacuation orders and alerts have been lifted. The public should stay clear of the wildfire area.