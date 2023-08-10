Oliver taking steps towards affordable housing strategy

Photo: File photo.

The wheels are now in motion for the Town of Oliver to work towards developing an affordable housing strategy, an idea that has been present in multiple council discussions as of late.

“I think it’s time we came up with our own affordable housing strategy. We are dealing with issues sort of on an application by application basis, and if we want to create a level playing field for all developers, we need to come up with rules that apply to everybody,” councillor Aimee Grice said.

Grice brought a motion to council that staff organize an affordable housing strategic planning session with council, staff, Randy Houle, Oliver director of development services and Wayne Anderson, acting chief administrative officer.

The motion notes further that, “if council and staff are unable to create a Town of Oliver affordable housing strategy on our own that council revisit the current budget at a future committee of the whole meeting to determine if funds are available to hire a facilitator to assist in creating the affordable housing strategy.”

“The idea is to try not to spend a bunch of money and just figure it out ourselves,” Grice explained.

Mayor Martin Johansen, who because of the lack of affordability has been unable to support some housing projects that have been in front of council recently, was excited about the idea.

“It’s a great idea, I think we need to come up with some kind of housing strategy. I think it would be great if we had someone from the development community . . . that knows the ‘ins and outs’ of development.

“I look forward to discussion on this. It’s been needed for a while and I hope we can come up with some strategies and ideas to reduce the cost of development which will reduce the cost at the door, which will make them more affordable and attainable for more people in our community,” Johansen said.