Eagle Bluff wildfire now listed as 'being held' by BC Wildfire

Photo: BCWS East flank of the Eagle Bluff wildfire along Highway 3 on Aug, 6

After close to two weeks of tackling a massive wildfire that blazed over the US border into Canada, BC Wildfire Service listed the Eagle Bluff fire as "being held" on Wednesday morning.

The wildfire started off burning on a hillside west of Oroville, Wash on July 29. Smoke filled the sky across the Okanagan and by the evening, the fire had already burned through hectares in the hundreds into Osoyoos.

Hundreds of properties were evacuated when the fire was at its height of activity and the town declared a State of Local Emergency. The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen also activated its Emergency Operations Centre.

DriveBC started advising motorists to avoid Highway 3 between Keremeos and Osoyoos due to the Eagle Bluff wildfire.

BC Wildfire Service said Canadian and U.S. crews started coordinating cross-border planned ignition intended to remove unburned fuel and contain the flanks of the wildfire over the next few days.

The major tourist destination found local businesses were getting burned, with a drop in visitors and tourists.

Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff said in the Emergency Operations Centre meeting at the time that “if you are thinking about coming to Osoyoos, know before you go, the town is still welcoming visitors to our community."

As the wildfire crews continued gaining ground against the fire, orders started being lifted and reduced to alerts.

On Tuesday, all evacuation orders were lifted for the last 132 properties in RDOS territory and two properties in Osoyoos which are now lowered to evacuation alerts.

People are still urged to stay out of the backcountry around the Eagle Bluff wildfire as it is still an active wildfire and work site.

Heavy equipment, chainsaw operators, ash pits, and falling trees are all present and are a significant hazard to anyone in the backcountry.

The fire reached a total of estimated 7,060.6 hectares in size, which is just the total burning on the north side of the Canada-United States Border.

According to BCWS, there are 140 firefighters and seven operational field staff responding to this incident, alongside one helicopter, an Incident Management Team, and five pieces of heavy equipment as of Wednesday morning.

If your animals or livestock were relocated, you can coordinate their safe return by calling the Animal Emergency Response Team at 250-809-7152. Commercial farmers should contact the RDOS EOC at 250-490-4225.

More information, resources, and updates can be found at the RDOS EOC website here.