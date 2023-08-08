Emergency Support Services team returns to Osoyoos

Photo: Town of Osoyoos (Left to right) Cameron Baughen (EOC Site Liaison), Susan Keast (ALERT), Cherri Woode (Oliver ESSD2), Bonnie Bordas (ESSD Summerland and ESS Branch Coordinator 2), Maureen Parsley (ESSD Princeton and ESS Branch Coordinator), Anne Farnan (ALERT), Bill Morrison (ESSD Oliver) and Rod Risling (Osoyoos CAO and A/EPC).

The Emergency Support Services (ESS) team relocated back to Sonora Centre in Osoyoos on Friday after being stationed out of Oliver due to the Sonora building being on Evacuation Alert notice last week.

The volunteer group is a key part of what goes on in the background of wildfires across BC when evacuation notices and orders are involved.

Emergency Support Services (ESS) provides short-term basic support to people impacted by disasters. The program is financed by the provincial government and administered by Indigenous communities and local governments.