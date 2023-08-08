219609
Oliver/Osoyoos  

Emergency Support Services team returns to Osoyoos

ESS back after alert dropped

The Emergency Support Services (ESS) team relocated back to Sonora Centre in Osoyoos on Friday after being stationed out of Oliver due to the Sonora building being on Evacuation Alert notice last week.

The volunteer group is a key part of what goes on in the background of wildfires across BC when evacuation notices and orders are involved.

Emergency Support Services (ESS) provides short-term basic support to people impacted by disasters. The program is financed by the provincial government and administered by Indigenous communities and local governments.

