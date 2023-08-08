Work on Eagle Bluff wildfire focuses on north and northwest flank

Photo: BC Wildfire Service East flank of Eagle Bluff wildfire along Highway 3.



BC Wildfire Service is continuing efforts on the Eagle Bluff wildfire with a focus along the perimeter of the ignitions area from the northeast corner, along the north flank and around to the northwest corner. This includes mopping up and extinguishing hotspots to secure the line.

Telus services have been restored to Kilpoola and Old Richter Pass areas, Electoral Area “A”. Restoration efforts have been completed on the damaged infrastructure from the Eagle Bluff wildfire and all services have been restored, including 911 Landline, Internet, Home Phone, and Optik/PIK TV.

Areas remaining on Evacuation Order include: Two properties within the Town of Osoyoos, south of the Osoyoos Industrial Park and parts of Electoral Areas “A” and “B” including the Kilpoola and Spotted Lake areas south of Highway 3.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution along Highway 3, in both directions, between Old Richter Pass Rd and Lambert Crt for 6.9 km due to the Eagle Bluff wildfire.

The BC Wildfire is asking motorists to watch for speed reduction signs as well as watch for Fire Crews. Limited visibility with smoke. Expect delays and consult DriveBC.ca for updated information.