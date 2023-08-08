BC Wildfire is warning people to stay away from Eagle Bluff work

Photo: Don Urquhart

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service is urging people to stay out of the backcountry around the Eagle Bluff wildfire.

"Due to ongoing operations and wildfire hot spots, please DO NOT enter the backcountry in Electoral Area “A” (Rural Osoyoos) from Kilpoola south to the U.S. border until further notice," the Wildfire Service said in its latest update.

Crews are working behind rural homes in the vicinity of the Eagle Bluff wildfire it said, adding that signs are posted in the area.

The Eagle Bluff wildfire is still an active wildfire and work site meaning a number of hazards may be present. These include heavy equipment and chainsaw operators whose operators can’t hear or see anyone approaching when operating equipment.

"Never approach a running machine or an area where a chainsaw operator is working," the Wildfire Service said.

Other hazards include ash pits which are created underground from deep, intensely burning stumps and tree roots that can lead to severe burns if someone steps or falls into one.

And drought and burnt-out tree roots cause unstable trees that may fall at any time, especially if it’s windy.



"For the safety of you and firefighters, please stay clear," the Wildfire service is urging.

Two properties within the Town of Osoyoos, south of the Osoyoos Industrial Park Parts of Electoral Areas “A” and “B” including the Kilpoola and Spotted Lake areas south of Highway 3 are still on Evacuation Order. These include 132 RDOS properties on Evacuation Order and two in Osoyoos.

A total of 494 properties in RDOS are on Evacuation Alert while 66 are on Alert in Osoyoos.

A total of 180 firefighters and seven operational staff are on the fire along with one helicopter currently, an Incident Management Team and additional support staff, five pieces of heavy equipment and 37 structure protection personnel.

Meanwhile lightning caused 40 new fires between Sunday and Monday of which 30 are out of control.

If you require support, including food or lodging, contact Emergency Support Services (ESS) at 250-486-1890 or register online at ess.gov.bc.ca.

Those needing support can call the Disaster Psychosocial Team toll-free at 1-888-686-3022 or Wellness Together Canada at 1-866-585-0445.

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

East flank of Eagle Bluff wildfire along Highway 3.