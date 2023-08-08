207767
Oliver/Osoyoos  

All evacuation orders from the Eagle Bluff wildfire have now been rescinded

Evacuation orders rescinded

Don Urquhart and Sebastian Kanally - | Story: 440626

UPDATE: 4:15 p.m.

Everyone ordered to evacuate their homes because of the Eagle Bluff wildfire can now return home, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen announced this afternoon.

Evacuation orders have been rescinded for 132 properties in RDOS territory and two properties in Osoyoos which are now lowered to evacuation alerts.

There are now no properties on evacuation order and 134 properties on evacuation alert because of the Eagle Bluff wildfire.

The Emergency Operations Centre specifies that an evacuation order can be reissued if the situation gets worse or more dangerous.

People are still urged to stay out of the backcountry around the Eagle Bluff wildfire as it is still an active wildfire and work site.

Heavy equipment, chainsaw operators, ash pits, and falling trees are all present and are a significant hazard to anyone in the backcountry.

If your animals or livestock were relocated, you can coordinate their safe return by calling the Animal Emergency Response Team at 250-809-7152. Commercial farmers should contact the RDOS EOC at 250-490-4225.

More information, resources, and updates can be found at the RDOS EOC website here.

ORIGINAL 6:30 a.m.

BC Wildfire Service is continuing efforts on the Eagle Bluff wildfire with a focus along the perimeter of the ignitions area from the northeast corner, along the north flank and around to the northwest corner. This includes mopping up and extinguishing hotspots to secure the line.

Telus services have been restored to Kilpoola and Old Richter Pass areas, Electoral Area “A”. Restoration efforts have been completed on the damaged infrastructure from the Eagle Bluff wildfire and all services have been restored, including 911 Landline, Internet, Home Phone, and Optik/PIK TV.

Areas remaining on Evacuation Order include: Two properties within the Town of Osoyoos, south of the Osoyoos Industrial Park and parts of Electoral Areas “A” and “B” including the Kilpoola and Spotted Lake areas south of Highway 3.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution along Highway 3, in both directions, between Old Richter Pass Rd and Lambert Crt for 6.9 km due to the Eagle Bluff wildfire.

The BC Wildfire is asking motorists to watch for speed reduction signs as well as watch for Fire Crews. Limited visibility with smoke. Expect delays and consult DriveBC.ca for updated information.

