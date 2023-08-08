All evacuation orders from the Eagle Bluff wildfire have now been rescinded

Photo: RDOS Current map showing all properties evacuation orders being rescinded.

Everyone ordered to evacuate their homes because of the Eagle Bluff wildfire can now return home, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen announced this afternoon.

Evacuation orders have been rescinded for 132 properties in RDOS territory and two properties in Osoyoos which are now lowered to evacuation alerts.

There are now no properties on evacuation order and 134 properties on evacuation alert because of the Eagle Bluff wildfire.

The Emergency Operations Centre specifies that an evacuation order can be reissued if the situation gets worse or more dangerous.

People are still urged to stay out of the backcountry around the Eagle Bluff wildfire as it is still an active wildfire and work site.

Heavy equipment, chainsaw operators, ash pits, and falling trees are all present and are a significant hazard to anyone in the backcountry.

If your animals or livestock were relocated, you can coordinate their safe return by calling the Animal Emergency Response Team at 250-809-7152. Commercial farmers should contact the RDOS EOC at 250-490-4225.

More information, resources, and updates can be found at the RDOS EOC website here.

Photo: Don Urquhart UPDATE: 12:30 p.m. The BC Wildfire Service is urging people to stay out of the backcountry around the Eagle Bluff wildfire. "Due to ongoing operations and wildfire hot spots, please DO NOT enter the backcountry in Electoral Area “A” (Rural Osoyoos) from Kilpoola south to the U.S. border until further notice," the Wildfire Service said in its latest update. Crews are working behind rural homes in the vicinity of the Eagle Bluff wildfire it said, adding that signs are posted in the area. The Eagle Bluff wildfire is still an active wildfire and work site meaning a number of hazards may be present. These include heavy equipment and chainsaw operators whose operators can’t hear or see anyone approaching when operating equipment. "Never approach a running machine or an area where a chainsaw operator is working," the Wildfire Service said. Other hazards include ash pits which are created underground from deep, intensely burning stumps and tree roots that can lead to severe burns if someone steps or falls into one. And drought and burnt-out tree roots cause unstable trees that may fall at any time, especially if it’s windy.



"For the safety of you and firefighters, please stay clear," the Wildfire service is urging. Two properties within the Town of Osoyoos, south of the Osoyoos Industrial Park Parts of Electoral Areas “A” and “B” including the Kilpoola and Spotted Lake areas south of Highway 3 are still on Evacuation Order. These include 132 RDOS properties on Evacuation Order and two in Osoyoos. A total of 494 properties in RDOS are on Evacuation Alert while 66 are on Alert in Osoyoos. A total of 180 firefighters and seven operational staff are on the fire along with one helicopter currently, an Incident Management Team and additional support staff, five pieces of heavy equipment and 37 structure protection personnel. Meanwhile lightning caused 40 new fires between Sunday and Monday of which 30 are out of control. If you require support, including food or lodging, contact Emergency Support Services (ESS) at 250-486-1890 or register online at ess.gov.bc.ca. Those needing support can call the Disaster Psychosocial Team toll-free at 1-888-686-3022 or Wellness Together Canada at 1-866-585-0445. Photo: BC Wildfire Service East flank of Eagle Bluff wildfire along Highway 3.

BC Wildfire Service is continuing efforts on the Eagle Bluff wildfire with a focus along the perimeter of the ignitions area from the northeast corner, along the north flank and around to the northwest corner. This includes mopping up and extinguishing hotspots to secure the line.

Telus services have been restored to Kilpoola and Old Richter Pass areas, Electoral Area “A”. Restoration efforts have been completed on the damaged infrastructure from the Eagle Bluff wildfire and all services have been restored, including 911 Landline, Internet, Home Phone, and Optik/PIK TV.

Areas remaining on Evacuation Order include: Two properties within the Town of Osoyoos, south of the Osoyoos Industrial Park and parts of Electoral Areas “A” and “B” including the Kilpoola and Spotted Lake areas south of Highway 3.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution along Highway 3, in both directions, between Old Richter Pass Rd and Lambert Crt for 6.9 km due to the Eagle Bluff wildfire.

The BC Wildfire is asking motorists to watch for speed reduction signs as well as watch for Fire Crews. Limited visibility with smoke. Expect delays and consult DriveBC.ca for updated information.