Eagle Bluff wildfire remains at just over 7,060 hectares in size on the Canadian side

Photo: Don Urquhart

The Eagle Bluff wildfire burning near Osoyoos remains at just over 7,060 hectares in size on the Canadian side of the border.

BC Wildfire Service is focusing efforts along the perimeter of the ignitions from the northeast corner, along the north flank and around to the northwest corner, including mopping up and extinguishing hotspots to secure the line.

Due to the presence of firefighting crews at Keogan Sports Park (1525 Cedar St.) in Okanagan Falls, residents and visitors will notice increased activity in the area.

Vehicle access is currently restricted to local traffic only on the south end of Cedar Street adjacent to Keogan Park. Please avoid this area to allow crews safe access and egress to the site. Public access to the north end of Keogan Park is permitted.

Properties on evacuation alert and order can be found on a detailed map here.