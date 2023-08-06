Eagle Bluff wildifire: Slightly cooler temperatures, thunderstorms possible

Photo: BC Wildfire Service East flank of Eagle Bluff wildfire along Highway 3.

Crews working to get the Eagle Bluff wildfire under control might get some help from the weather today.

Sunday’s weather forecast could give them a bit of a break. Temperatures are expected to be a few degrees cooler than the last couple of days, with a high of 33 C. Relative humidity is set to increase to 26 per cent, with wind speeds of 15-20 km/h from the south.

There’s also a risk of isolated thunderstorm, which could bring some rain, but also the possibility of lightning.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre was reactivated and open as of 8 a.m. Sunday. Local states of emergency have been extended until midnight on August 12 for RDOS electoral area “A”’ and “B”’.

As of Saturday, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen’s emergency operations centre said there are nearly 500 properties in the RDOS under evacuation alert, and 132 on evacuation order due to the wildfire.

Within Osoyoos, about 66 properties remain on evacuation alert, with two properties still on evacuation order.

TELUS service in the Kilpoola area of Electoral Area “A” has been disrupted due to infrastructure damage from the fire. While 911 landline service might not be available, TELUS mobility services are not affected. Crews are working to restore the affected services.

The BC Wildfire Service continues to list the Canadian portion of the Eagle Bluff wildfire at 7,060 hectares in size.

Wildfire personnel have been working off of Highway 3 and travelling along the highway frequently. Anyone using the route is asked to drive with caution and respect all signage, for the safety of firefighters.

Planned ignitions along the northeast, north and west flanks were completed on Friday. Structure protection is monitoring the area, conducting patrols in priority zones and putting out any hot spots.

Danger tree assessment was also completed along the northeast corner of the fire.

There are currently 112 firefighters, 8 operational field staff, four helicopters and four pieces of heavy equipment responding to the Eagle Bluff wildfire.

A U.S. hotshot crew was also set to cross the border to help crews fighting the blaze that is burning west of Osoyoos.