U.S. hotshot crew crossing the border to help fight Eagle Bluff wildfire

Photo: Don Urquhart The Eagle Bluff wildfire on Thursday, Aug. 3.

A U.S. hotshot crew will be crossing the border to help crews fighting the Eagle Bluff wildfire, burning west of Osoyoos.

The latest estimate from BC Wildfire Service puts the wildfire at 3,044 hectares in size on the Canadian side of the border. Hundreds of properties in the area are under an evacuation order or alert.

BCWS said ignition operations conducted on the northeast and northern flanks of the wildfire have been successfully completed.

“Crews remained on site late into the evening, mopping up and patrolling,” BCWS said.

“The night shift continued with a crew and structure protection personnel monitoring the area, conducting patrols in priority areas throughout the night.”

BCWS said on Friday, crews and aerial resources completed ignition operations by connecting two areas where earlier ignitions had taken place. Danger tree assessment was also completed along the northwest and north flanks of the fire.

“Planned ignitions are a very useful tactic in fire suppression and fire management and are often the safer and more efficient operational tactic,” BCWS said.

“It allows us to bring the fire perimeter down to control lines and creates a more uniform and continuous fire edge, which is easier for crews to use direct attack methods on and extinguish hot spots to strengthen control lines and achieve containment.”

BCWS said crews will patrol and mop up areas where ignitions occurred, along the north and west flanks.

“Today, a Hotshot crew from the U.S. will be crossing the border to assist along the north flank,” BCWS said.

There are 110 firefighters, 11 operational staff and 77 structure protection personnel assigned to the Eagle Bluff fire, along with 19 pieces of heavy equipment.

Eight helicopters have also been dispatched to the fire.

BCWS is reminding the public that the use of drones near an active wildfire is illegal, and can shut down aerial firefighting efforts. Boaters are also reminded to stay well away from firefighting aircraft while on nearby lakes.

Castanet is monitoring the Eagle Bluff wildfire, and this story will be updated as more information is available.