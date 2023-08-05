New mapping puts Eagle Bluff at 7,060 hectares in size, BCWS says

Photo: Don Urquhart The Eagle Bluff wildfire on Thursday, Aug. 3.

UPDATE: 12:23 p.m.

The Eagle Bluff wildfire burning near Osoyoos has been mapped at just over 7,060 hectares in size on the Canadian side of the border, after crews performed a large planned ignition to help contain the fire’s west flank.

The new size estimate for the fire was posted on Saturday morning.

“The planned ignition was estimated to cover about 1,800 hectares in size originally,” said Shaelee Stearns, BC Wildfire Service fire information officer.

“So that [size estimate] is inclusive of that, as well as the additional planned ignitions that we did into yesterday as well along that northwest corner to wrap the north and western flanks together with the two ignition operations that occurred there.”

According to BCWS, the ignition operations were successfully completed, with crews remaining on site late into Friday evening mopping up and patrolling.

Stearns said the fire has been burning rank one and rank two early Saturday morning— meaning a smouldering to low vigour surface fire.

“With the planned ignitions, once those had been completed yesterday into the afternoon we did see a decrease in activity as we've now removed a lot of that dryer fuel and then established wet lines along some of the perimeter of the fire there,” Stearns said.

“So we're definitely seeing a decrease, but we'll keep an eye on that as we see the weather patterns unfold throughout the weekend and how that impacts the fire activity.”



Stearns said BCWS is expecting temperatures in the low 30s with lower humidity, with mainly northerly winds throughout the day on Saturday. Later in the evening, crews are expecting a wind shift.

“We’ll start to see some east to southeast winds, so we're going to be assessing how fire activity responds to those with the planned ignitions that have occurred, and how the behaviour increases or acts along those flanks of the fire.”

As of Saturday, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen’s emergency operations centre said there are nearly 500 properties in the RDOS under evacuation alert, and 132 on evacuation order due to the wildfire.

Within Osoyoos, about 66 properties remain on evacuation alert, with two properties still on evacuation order.

Residents in the Kilpoola Area in Electoral Area A are advised that some Telus services, including 911 landline, internet, home phone and Optik services, are being disrupted due to infrastructure damage from the wildfire.

The RDOS noted this might impact residents' ability to reach 911.

“Telus mobility services are not affected,” the RDOS said.

“Service technicians are actively attending Telus facilities on backup power, while working in coordination with local utility providers to ensure any disrupted services are restored as quickly as possible.”

ORIGINAL: 9:19 a.m.

A U.S. hotshot crew will be crossing the border to help crews fighting the Eagle Bluff wildfire, burning west of Osoyoos.

The latest estimate from BC Wildfire Service puts the wildfire at 3,044 hectares in size on the Canadian side of the border. Hundreds of properties in the area are under an evacuation order or alert.

BCWS said ignition operations conducted on the northeast and northern flanks of the wildfire have been successfully completed.

“Crews remained on site late into the evening, mopping up and patrolling,” BCWS said.

“The night shift continued with a crew and structure protection personnel monitoring the area, conducting patrols in priority areas throughout the night.”

BCWS said on Friday, crews and aerial resources completed ignition operations by connecting two areas where earlier ignitions had taken place. Danger tree assessment was also completed along the northwest and north flanks of the fire.

“Planned ignitions are a very useful tactic in fire suppression and fire management and are often the safer and more efficient operational tactic,” BCWS said.

“It allows us to bring the fire perimeter down to control lines and creates a more uniform and continuous fire edge, which is easier for crews to use direct attack methods on and extinguish hot spots to strengthen control lines and achieve containment.”

BCWS said crews will patrol and mop up areas where ignitions occurred, along the north and west flanks.

“Today, a Hotshot crew from the U.S. will be crossing the border to assist along the north flank,” BCWS said.

There are 110 firefighters, 11 operational staff and 77 structure protection personnel assigned to the Eagle Bluff fire, along with 19 pieces of heavy equipment.

Eight helicopters have also been dispatched to the fire.

BCWS is reminding the public that the use of drones near an active wildfire is illegal, and can shut down aerial firefighting efforts. Boaters are also reminded to stay well away from firefighting aircraft while on nearby lakes.

Castanet is monitoring the Eagle Bluff wildfire, and this story will be updated as more information is available.