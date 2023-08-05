Oliver approves more townhouses, mayor calls for town to draw the line

Photo: Town of Oliver Artist's rendering of the proposed duplexes to be built at 591 Church Avenue & 586 School Avenue in Oliver.

Oliver council approved a controversial housing development that raised another call from the mayor to “draw the line” and actually pursue an affordable housing strategy.

Two proposed four-unit townhouses will be constructed at 591 Church Ave and 586 School Ave after it passed third reading and a public hearing on July 31.

The developer was seeking a zoning amendment with variances. They sought to rezone to high density, decrease the required off street parking from nine to five spots, and decrease the required setbacks of the building from six metres to four on the side, and from six metres to four and a half on the front.

This resulted in discussions around densification, affordable housing, street parking, protection of mature trees and more. The decision was a split vote of four councilors in favour of the development and Mayor Martin Johansen against.

Part of the rezoning for this infill project was a condition placed by the town that the developer build the retaining wall on the corner of the 591 Church Avenue property at an estimated cost of $230,000.

There is a no build covenant on the property until the retaining wall is built. Additionally, $80,000 in improvements to the frontage of the properties on Okanagan Street is required, for example improving where the property meets the road to allow for on street parking stalls.

Photo: Town of Oliver

The parking was a concern brought up by multiple parties. There will be 5 parking spaces for each four unit building.

Randy Houle, Director of Development Services clarified some of the questions around parking. The work that the developer must do will bring an additional eight feet to the road so people can park there resulting in another five parking spaces per building.

“The developer will raise the grade, the retaining wall will be slightly higher, and then that area would be graveled at this time to offer temporary parking until such a time where the road is constructed to its fullest potential in the future and proper on street spaces are constructed there.”

Photo: Town of Oliver Okanagan Street frontage where the developer is required to invest in street parking.

Councillor Aimee Grice explained “I think the developer did a good job answering the concerns of the neighbours. We need housing, and although this may not be affordable by definition it will add much needed family units to our housing stock.”

Councillor Petra Veintimilla thought this area is great for further infill. “We have talked before about densification, and this neighbourhood lends itself to densification for multiple reasons, it's close to town, its walking distance to many services and schools, and there are already multifamily units in the neighbourhood, which are kind of on all corners if you look around.”

This type of infill is not the kind of housing stock that Johansen thinks the town of Oliver needs.

Johansen expressed that “at this point I just can’t find myself supporting it,” because the town is jumping through hoops to approve the development when it is “not necessarily, attainable, the type of housing that we really need in this community.”

In previous council meetings on the topic, Johansen has expressed that this is speculative market housing and not affordable housing, which he says the town desperately needs.

He continued to say “I really don't think that is necessarily what we need in this town. Yes we need more housing, but if you want to build speculative market housing, I feel that you need to build within the setbacks and zoning requirements on that piece of property, and then you can do what you want to do.”

Grice responded that she thinks although this might not be an affordable housing project, someone will move in and it will free up a more affordable option in the town’s housing stock. To this Johansen said he respectfully disagrees.

Johansen then explained “I look forward to us at some point in the future having a discussion on affordable housing strategy because I am just thinking it's time to draw the line. If you want to build a speculative housing market project make it fit within the setback and the zoning requirements.”

Photo: Town of Oliver

Before council passed third reading there was a public hearing earlier that same day which saw some members of the public express their concerns about the project.

From the directly adjacent property on School Ave, the owner expressed multiple concerns he had with the development.

“We are not Vancouver, we are not Penticton. I don't know why we need to go to such levels of densification,” he said, asking why the developer had to go to four units per building and not three.

He further argued that “there is some charm in the townsite, that is worth keeping. Putting a bunch of bland townhouses I am not really sure that pays tribute to what is there now.”

But his biggest issue with the proposed development was the protection of two mature Norway Maple trees that are “virtually on the property line”.

“I am very concerned about these trees because obviously digging foundations etc. is going to jeopardize these large mature trees. What I would like to request is that the town look at developing in this particular case a stipulation in terms of protecting the roots based on the drip line which is a well established principle of protecting trees.”

Tony Giroux from Giroux Design Group who is the developer spoke at the public hearing and attempted to answer the public's concerns.

“If a person's trees are encroaching on another person’s property, they shouldn't be penalized. Otherwise people could use the encroachment of trees as a way to stop development on neighbouring properties . . . We have had situations where we have city trees on boulevards, where we have done our best to look at it, but when it comes to neighbouring properties that's not reasonable.”

While the developer did not answer some of the other concerns brought up, he explained that the issues of affordability “starts by creating more housing, this may not be the perfect solution but these units are needed.”

Grice, who was in favour of this project, wanted to request that, “if this is approved to build it quickly, because we have many development permits on the books with nothing being built and I don't want to add these properties to that list.”