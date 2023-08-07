Event funds to be redistributed as Osoyoos Christmas market folds

Photo: File photo.

Local event organizers will soon have the opportunity to apply for $4,000 in Resort Municipality Initiative (RMI) funds that have newly become available upon the cancellation of the fourth annual Christmas Artisan Market for 2023.

The popular winter event was slated to receive $6,000 from the RMI fund until its organizer informed the Wide Arts National Association (WANA), who also host the All Hallows Festival, that they would be unable to organize the market this year.

Upon receiving this news, WANA president Wina Poliquin requested that the Artisan Market’s funding be allocated to their Halloween event, which would grant them $12,000 in total.

Poliquin’s request was then considered by the Grant Evaluation Committee (GEC) and while they saw no issue with WANA receiving some of the funds, they also felt that a more equitable solution was in order.

GEC recommended that a portion of the unused funds be re-offered using a fresh round of applications so that other groups hosting events in the area would also have the opportunity to benefit from the newly freed up RMI money. Under their plan, WANA would receive $2000 to bring the total funding for All Hallows up to $8000, and the final $4000 would be offered back to applicants.

Council concurred with GEC and voted unanimously for the $2000/$4000 split. At time of publication, no information has been released about the application period for the remaining funds.