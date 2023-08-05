New permit fee in Osoyoos would better reflect admin costs

Photo: File photo.

Building permits in the Town of Osoyoos may soon come with a new fee attached, as planning and development staff seek ways to better reflect the administrative costs of processing permit applications by updating the Building Code Administration Bylaw.

At the July 25 council meeting, Director of Planning and Development Gina McKay presented the town’s argument for adding the application and administration fee to their pre-existing flat fee of $50 for each building permit application, explaining that the entire process of permitting tends to focus on a project’s construction value while ignoring the market value of any administrative labour involved.

Because municipal fees follow a cost-recovery structure to ensure cost and revenue neutrality, said McKay, they do not take into account how long staff members in the planning and development department may work on an individual permitting project throughout its entire life cycle or how many different services may be required from a variety of employees.

Not only that, but as the Building Code Administration Bylaw has not been updated since 2009, the existing fees are likely insufficient to cover labour costs simply due to being out of date. Administration feels that these out of date fees have already upset the balance between revenue collected and the cost of implementing the permitting program.

In developing a new fee schedule to propose to council, town administration took into account what local municipalities and other communities of similar size to Osoyoos currently charge for their permitting services in order to stay within the existing precedent.

With their proposed new fees, each building permit application would start at $10 per $1000 of the work’s estimated construction value. Added to that number would be a non-refundable application fee of $150 for projects with a construction value between $20 thousand and $1 million or $300 for any projects valued over $1 million, to be paid at the time of submission.

Upon issuing the permit, the town would charge a final administration fee using a similar scale: $100 for projects valued at or below $20 thousand, $200 for projects between $20 thousand and $100 thousand, $500 for projects between $100 thousand and $1 million, $1000 for projects between $1 million and $2 million, and $2000 for projects with a construction value over $2 million.

The town hopes that by recovering the true labour costs of their permitting service without changing the cost per construction value, they will be able to grow the capacity of the building permitting program in the future and streamline community development as a result.

A handful of changes to improve clarity, intent, and consistency within the Building Code Administration Bylaw were also suggested in the town’s report. The bylaw still quotes a 2006 version of the provincial building code despite the most recent version having been released in 2018, and its proof of insurance regulations now directly contradict the most recent practice advisory from Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia (EGBC).

Removing the section with those outdated proof of insurance regulations, which is known as “Schedule B,” will also take care of a clarity issue because the current British Columbia Building Code also uses the heading Schedule B for a different topic.

Osoyoos Town Council approved the first, second, and third reading of these proposed changes at their July 27 meeting. The final vote will occur at a future meeting.