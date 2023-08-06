Accessibility plan, Health and Wellness bylaw adopted in Osoyoos

Photo: File photo.

Osoyoos Town Council’s July 25 meeting saw two pending matters from their last meeting adopted into practice, as the town’s Accessibility Plan and the newly amended Health and Wellness Bylaw received unanimous votes of support.

The Accessibility Plan, which was developed in close partnership with the town’s Accessibility and Age Friendly Committee (AFAAC), will bring Osoyoos into compliance with the Province of British Columbia’s Accessible BC Act well ahead of their September 1 deadline.

In addition to adopting the plan, the details of which were covered previously by the Times Chronicle, council voted to change the AFAAC’s terms of reference to include the appointment of Mike Stiles as co-chair.

Councillor Myers Bennett’s proposed amendment to the town’s Health and Wellness Policy HR-012 was also adopted, which means that council members and paid on-call town workers will once again be counted among the Town employees who can use Sonora Community Centre fitness services free of charge.

When Councillor Jim King brought up that spouses and immediate family members were also part of the bylaw before it was amended in 2012 and suggested that they should regain access as well, he was informed that such a change will require a new motion to be brought forward. King did not comment on whether he intends to do so.