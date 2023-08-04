The Osoyoos Industrial Park has been taken off of evacuation order

Photo: RDOS EOC photo

UPDATE: 1:50 p.m.

The evacuation order for the Osoyoos Industrial Park has officially been rescinded as of this afternoon.

An evacuation alert will remain in effect for the area.

The Eagle Bluff wildfire had caused the area to be under evacuation order since July 31.

The Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) does specify that an evacuation order can be reissued if the situation gets worse or more dangerous.

The EOC suggests people fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles and bring a minimum of three days of food and essential supplies home because local grocery stores may not have adequate stock.

If your animals or livestock were relocated, you can coordinate their safe return by calling the Animal Emergency Response Team (ALERT) at 250-809-7152. Commercial farmers should contact the RDOS EOC at 250-490-4225.

More information, resources, and updates can be found at the RDOS EOC website here.

UPDATE: 11:30 a.m. More planned ignitions are being undertaken today along the western flank of the Eagle Bluff wildfire following significant ignitions yesterday. "Yesterday we successfully completed ignitions on how long the north east and north flank of the Eagle Bluff wildfire," said Shaelee Stearns BC Wildfire Service information officer. "We are working today to continue to tie that in to the ignitions from a few days ago along the west flank." These will take place mainly just along that northwest corner. These ignitions will tie into the work conducted Wednesday by US and Canadian firefighters from Nighthawk northwards. Structure protection crews are continuing to patrol and run systems as needed in the Kilpoola area, Stearns said. Dangerous tree assessment will also be done along the northeastern corner of the fire, where the ignitions operations took place yesterday bringing the fire perimeter down to Hwy. 3. She notes flaggers will be on site to control traffic "both for the safety of the crews in the area and those travelling along Hwy. 3 as they work along that slope." With little evidence of ongoing fire visible from Osoyoos Stearns said is hard to put a timeframe on it. "We will be continuing to assess the fire seeing how the lines were putting in and the guards hold up against current forecasted weather that's coming through the area." At the moment is still classified as "out of control" with 3,044 hectares impacted so far. All calm: The view Friday morning of the eastern and northern slopes of Mount Kruger that for the first time are showing very little visible fire activity following yesterday's planned ignitions. UPDATE: 10:30 a.m.

The Eagle Bluff wildfire near Osoyoos continues to burn, still mapped at 3,044 hectares in Canada.

Recent days saw planned ignitions to reduce fuel for the fire, in coordination with American crews fighting the fire south of the border.

In the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameenm, 482 properties remain on evacuation alert, and 144 remain on evacuation order.

In the Town of Osoyoos, those numbers are 487 and 48 respectively.

Castanet-Times Chronicle will have more updates on the wildfire throughout the day.