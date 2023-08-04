217120
Oliver/Osoyoos  

The Osoyoos Industrial Park has been taken off of evacuation order

Evacuation order rescinded

Sebastian Kanally and Don Urquhart - | Story: 440187

The evacuation order for the Osoyoos Industrial Park has officially been rescinded as of this afternoon.

An evacuation alert will remain in effect for the area.

The Eagle Bluff wildfire had caused the area to be under evacuation order since July 31.

The Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) does specify that an evacuation order can be reissued if the situation gets worse or more dangerous.

The EOC suggests people fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles and bring a minimum of three days of food and essential supplies home because local grocery stores may not have adequate stock.

If your animals or livestock were relocated, you can coordinate their safe return by calling the Animal Emergency Response Team (ALERT) at 250-809-7152. Commercial farmers should contact the RDOS EOC at 250-490-4225.

More information, resources, and updates can be found at the RDOS EOC website here.

The Eagle Bluff wildfire near Osoyoos continues to burn, still mapped at 3,044 hectares in Canada.

Recent days saw planned ignitions to reduce fuel for the fire, in coordination with American crews fighting the fire south of the border.

In the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameenm, 482 properties remain on evacuation alert, and 144 remain on evacuation order.

In the Town of Osoyoos, those numbers are 487 and 48 respectively.

Local photographer Mike Biden set out to capture Eagle Bluff overnight Thursday. Click through his photos above.

Castanet-Times Chronicle will have more updates on the wildfire throughout the day.

