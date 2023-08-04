215089
Oliver/Osoyoos  

Fire crews to do more ignitions today focussing on western flank

More ignitions planned

The Eagle Bluff wildfire near Osoyoos continues to burn, still mapped at 3,044 hectares in Canada.

Recent days saw planned ignitions to reduce fuel for the fire, in coordination with American crews fighting the fire south of the border.

In the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameenm, 482 properties remain on evacuation alert, and 144 remain on evacuation order.

In the Town of Osoyoos, those numbers are 487 and 48 respectively.

Local photographer Mike Biden set out to capture Eagle Bluff overnight Thursday. Click through his photos above.

Castanet-Times Chronicle will have more updates on the wildfire throughout the day.

