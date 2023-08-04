Fire crews to do more ignitions today focussing on western flank

UPDATE: 11:30 a.m.

More planned ignitions are being undertaken today along the western flank of the Eagle Bluff wildfire following significant ignitions yesterday.

"Yesterday we successfully completed ignitions on how long the north east and north flank of the Eagle Bluff wildfire," said Shaelee Stearns BC Wildfire Service information officer.

"We are working today to continue to tie that in to the ignitions from a few days ago along the west flank." These will take place mainly just along that northwest corner.

These ignitions will tie into the work conducted Wednesday by US and Canadian firefighters from Nighthawk northwards.

Structure protection crews are continuing to patrol and run systems as needed in the Kilpoola area, Stearns said.

Dangerous tree assessment will also be done along the northeastern corner of the fire, where the ignitions operations took place yesterday bringing the fire perimeter down to Hwy. 3.

She notes flaggers will be on site to control traffic "both for the safety of the crews in the area and those travelling along Hwy. 3 as they work along that slope."

With little evidence of ongoing fire visible from Osoyoos Stearns said is hard to put a timeframe on it. "We will be continuing to assess the fire seeing how the lines were putting in and the guards hold up against current forecasted weather that's coming through the area."

At the moment is still classified as "out of control" with 3,044 hectares impacted so far.

UPDATE: 10:30 a.m.