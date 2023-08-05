Multiple rule breaker in Osoyoos denied Temporary Use Permit

Photo: Contributed The Beast BBQ and Smoke Shack?s food has proven popular in Oliver and Osoyoos, but their bylaw compliance is below par.

A Temporary Use Permit (TUP) application intended to bring several vehicles and a mobile home at 9418 Highway 97 into bylaw compliance has actually revealed a more tangled knot of non-compliance issues than either the Town of Osoyoos or the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) could have imagined.

The property, which lies about 55 meters from Osoyoos town boundaries in Electoral Area A, currently houses three recreational vehicles (RVs), one mobile home, and two food trucks from which the owner operates The Beast BBQ and Smoke Shack on-site and at their location in Oliver.

The three RVs serve as dwellings for the business operator, one employee, and sometimes their family members, which constitutes the main problem with this set-up as RVs are not considered acceptable for residential use under RDOS zoning bylaws because they are not cleared for winter conditions.

The mobile home could theoretically act as a principal residence because of the property’s Tourist Commercial zoning, thereby making the RVs accessory dwellings and the food truck an accessory building, but it has been declared uninhabitable by RDOS standards and the property size is still not large enough to bring an accessory dwelling into bylaw compliance.

However, these were problems that town administration were able to anticipate from the TUP application itself. Surprises began to surface when it was discovered that the property had been disconnected from the town’s Rural Water District System #8 in 2019.

Though the property owner claimed to be bringing their property into full bylaw compliance, further investigation of their water usage showed that they had been illegally connected to the irrigation system since that time and had made no payments for the service.

The TUP application sought to allow for year-round residential use of all three RVs on their property as well as the mobile home, year-round operation of their active food truck, and storage of a second food truck. While temporary use permits cannot take the place of rezoning, the property owner’s stated intention was to apply for a rezoning amendment.

In a somewhat predictable outcome, the application was unanimously denied by town council. Not only was the property in breach of multiple layers of bylaw compliance, but town administration already feared setting a precedent if they legitimized the use of RVs as primary dwellings.

Along with failing to meet RDOS and Town of Osoyoos bylaws, Osoyoos’ planning technician Leah Curtis said that the town will now have to follow up on the property owner’s illegal water usage in order to bill them for their time spent connected to the irrigation system.