Dividend Ridge couple share their evacuation experience

Photo: Don Urquhart Bev Toovey stands in her back yard; behind her you can see how close the fire came.

For Bev Toovey and her husband Alan Urichuk a dinner and some card playing across the lake came to a sudden halt when a frantic phone call came through telling them their neighbourhood was being evacuated.

The couple live on Pinehurst Place in the Dividend Ridge subdivision which was the first to go under evacuation orders.

“We were across the lake at friends playing cards so we didn’t even know about the evacuation,” says Toovey. “We had seen smoke and I had gone online about an hour before and I said oh it says it’s the fire is four miles south of Oroville.”

She said it looked like a lot of smoke and the smell of smoke was noticeable but because it was across the border near Oroville they weren’t all that concerned.

Toovey and Urichuk’s neighbour was having a lobster dinner for 12 people when it was interrupted by BC Wildfire personnel informing them they had to leave immediately.

“Their granddaughter is the one that called us,” with the frantic message that “we are being evacuated, you can’t come home!”

The pair immediately rushed back home to pick up important documents and get clothes. “I think we were the last people they let in,” she says.

They picked up their truck, grabbed their passports and insurance papers and threw some clothes into a bag and were off.

When they left there were already five firetrucks on their street, basically “a firetruck in everybody’s driveway,” she chuckles.

Returning to their friend’s house across the lake, they had a torturous view of the fire surrounding the subdivision. “We were kind of worried because we are watching from across the lake and we could kind of see a flare up every once in a while,” Toovey said.

She added that every time she saw a flare up she would say, “I think that’s close to our house!” In the end, it was a happy story with no loss of any structures in the subdivision.

She said the firefighters were more concerned about the houses on their street because they’re older compared to some of the other more recently built houses that use fire-resistant building materials for exterior walls and roofs.

“They told me that if one of our houses had gone up, they probably all would’ve gone,” she said.

“The firefighters we have to thank and bless them every single day because, oh my God, they did such an amazing job!”

She says that everyone returned to find all the flammable items like chair cushions and propane tanks in the front yard, all cleared from the rear for safety reasons.

Overall she says the process was fairly smooth, except for the fact the provincial emergency broadcast via cellphone only broadcast the evacuation order nearly two hours after they had been home to collect things.

“We would probably have burned to death if we waited for the evacuation order,” she says with a wry laugh.