Emergency Preparedness Minister in Osoyoos discussing wildfire, other natural disasters

Photo: Don Urquhart (Left to right) Rob Huttema, Osoyoos Fire Rescue, Minister Harjit Sajjan, Mayor Sue McKortoff, MP Richard Cannings, Ryan McCaskill, Osoyoos Fire Rescue.

Responding to climate change-induced events like floods and wildfires will require not just response but mitigation and adaptation said Harjit Sajjan, federal Minister of Emergency Preparedness, during a visit to Osoyoos.

Sajjan was in town on Wednesday Aug. 2 to view the damage from the ongoing Eagle Creek wildfire and meet with local municipal officials.

“I wanted to come here personally to take a look at what took place, what can we learn and more importantly, how we integrate that into provincial and federal responses.

Sajjan said his federal ministry is working with the provinces and territories to come up with a new plan.

“It’s not just about looking at responding, of course we need to respond,” he said adding that part of the strategy must also include “mitigation and adaptation”.

“We’re also looking at building resilient cities and working with the municipalities so that’s gonna be a very large component,” he said.

“But we’re also very mindful that each province it’s going to be very unique and what we need to do. So those are the discussions that we’re having now.”

He noted that the federal government is continuing to put in investments, in for example, training 1,000 more firefighters "and we’re talking to our Canadian Armed Forces folks in terms of what more they can do.”

Building local capacity is going to be an important aspect, he added. “So preparedness is going to be a really important priority for me but what we want to do is make sure when we talk about the national support and what we’re going to do we need to make sure we are meeting the uniqueness of every province as well.”

“We need to look at municipalities, and the Indigenous community have a lot of resources and we want to make sure and give assurance to them that they will be part of this and also looking at the community-based resources.

“I know a lot of volunteer organizations have done amazing work when it comes to preparedness, but this is going to take not just a community approach, but a national approach to bring everybody together to look at how do we build more resiliency.

“How do we get that preparedness piece because sadly forest fires and floods are increasing,” he said.

First Nations will be part of the important discussion, he said and he emphasized that getting the right science behind a strategy is going to be extremely important.