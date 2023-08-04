Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country launches Digital Passport

Photo: Aaron Hagen The new digital wine passport offers exclusive benefits such as free wine tastings.

Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country has unveiled its Digital Passport, offering visitors and wine lovers a new way to explore and enjoy the region's wineries.

With the Digital Passport, wine enthusiasts can collect digital stamps, track their wine tasting journey and unlock exclusive experiences, discounts and prizes.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Digital Passport as a unique and engaging way for visitors to experience all that our region has to offer," said Jennifer Busmann, executive director of Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country.

"This user-friendly tool will not only enhance the wine tasting journey but also provide visitors with exclusive offers and the opportunity to win high-value prizes."

The passport is available through any of the 26 participating wineries in the Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country region by scanning the QR code on display to set up an account.

Once registered, Digital Passport cards located at the wineries can be scanned to check in and access special offers, including complimentary wine tastings and discounts on purchases.

By checking in at more than eight wineries, visitors will automatically be entered into a draw for a chance to win prizes, including a weekend getaway to the region in the fall.

The Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country is offering a number of events throughout the remainder of the summer including:

• Sunset Winemaker Dinners at Nostalgia Wines - August 19 and September 7, 2023

An evening of food and wine pairings with Nostalgia Wines and Cocktails & Canapés catering, as the sun goes down over the valley and vineyards. Passed canapés will be served in the picnic area before a three-course dinner menu featuring dishes paired with Nostalgia’s most loved wines. Tickets are $160 per person.

• Estate Dinner at Terrafina, at Hester Creek Estate Winery - August 24, 2023

A four-course Estate Dinner at Terrafina Restaurant featuring renowned Chef Adair and his team will curate a fresh, summer-inspired menu, paired with Hester Creek's award-winning wines.

• Roots & Rhythms at Road 13 Vineyards - alternate Sundays in August, 2023

Guests can soak up the live music while enjoying wines from Road 13, grown in the surrounding vineyards.

• Live Music Sunday at Covert Farms Family Estate - Sundays until late September, 2023

Musicians are playing every summer Sunday at Covert Farms Family Estate surrounded by 650-acres of regenerative farmland and sipping delicious award-winning estate wines.

To learn more about the Digital Passport or register, visit here.