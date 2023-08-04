Oliver's Wine Capital Weekend is fast approaching

Photo: Don Urquhart

The annual fall festival is fast approaching and tickets are already being purchased for the Wine Capital of Canada’s biggest festival of the year.

The weekend celebrating the area's wine industry is taking place from September 22 to 24 in Canada’s Wine Capital: Oliver.

The event is a three day celebration of wine, craft beer, cider, and spirits and includes live music and local art. This will be the 26th annual festival and it will be put on by the Oliver Tourism Association.

The Wine Capital Weekend is split up into three days. On Friday night, the second annual Kick off Party at the District Wine Village begins where people can enjoy music, wine, beer, and cocktail tastings, while numerous food trucks will be present.

On Saturday, spirits will change as it will be the 7th annual Cask and Keg event, featuring craft beer, cider, and spirits. There will be team competitions taking place such as the Beer Olympics and Oliver’s Amazing Race. Later on that night there will be an afterparty at Firehall Brewery.

Sunday is the highly anticipated 24th annual Festival of the Grape. This icon event is the premier wine tasting experience in the South Okanagan. Taking place will be the hugely popular Grape Stomp Competition.

Photo: Castanet Staff photo

The event is family friendly and anyone under 19 years of age gets free admission to the event. There will be a supervised interactive kid zone, and attendees can browse the Merchant Market. Also present will be the Annual Fall Art Show and Sale which will feature among many things the RipOff Artists final pieces from this year which drew inspiration from Jack Shadbolt.