Archers return to Oliver with one gold from successful NAIG

Photo: Sebastian Kanally Four OIB archers proudly standing together after returning from NAIG, (left to right) Gus Holmstrom, Terrel Frezie-Baptiste, Cikquilx Hall-Andrew, Tikn Hall-Andrew.

The community came out to support four young archers from the Osoyoos Indian Band (OIB) who were welcomed home last week after successfully competing at the North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) in Halifax.

Team BC sent an archery team consisting of eight members and half the team was from the OIB.

Of the four OIB youth that went to Halifax to compete Cikquilx Hall-Andrew, won Gold in the 16 and under Male Barebow category.

The three other members of the team were Terrel Frezie-Baptiste who placed fourth in the 19U Compound Bow category. Gus Holmstrom, the youngest member of the team who placed fifth in the 16U Male Compound Bow and Tikn Hall-Andrew - who had a shoulder injury and wasn't able to complete the competition in the 19U Male barebow category.

The welcome back party, held in honour of the boys, saw their mothers speak of how proud they were. “What they did was truly extraordinary,” one mom said, with another commenting “your arrows are going to go far.”

Coach of the Twisted Arrows, Sonya Jensen, also spoke, saying that “we just wanted to congratulate the boys on their hard work, there was a lot of practice, national competitions, practices here in our gym, to get these boys prepared for the games. It just shows hard work, dedication, and I am really proud of these boys,” Jensen said.

Holmstrom, who competed at only 13 years of age explained that it was a good experience for him. “It was fun, shooting up against a whole bunch of kids. A few kids were really good. A few were out really fast in the elimination rounds because they weren't that good and were [competing] against people that were like 16.”

He also said that playing in the elimination rounds was the most interesting part. “I shoot better in the rain because it takes away some of the sound. Like the sound in the arena from people and stuff.”

The Twisted Arrows Archery Team was formed in 2013, and before that there was no archery taking place in the community. Since then, Jensen explained the Twisted Arrows have sent youth to NAIG three times, in 2014, 2017, and now 2023.

Jensen explained that the Twisted Arrows has been great for the youth. “We picked archery because it is one of our traditions, we hunted traditionally with bows and arrows. We just thought that would be a great interest for the kids. They just loved it. “

“All the competitions we go to, it's kind of surprising that Indigenous youth are underrepresented . . . there are just not a lot of indigenous people involved in the sport which is surprising. They always say ‘we are the only rez kids here’ and then just dominate at the podium,” Jensen explained.

When explaining why the sport is worth pursuing she said, “It's individual . . . building your confidence up, that sort of thing, but as well in these scenarios there's team building, there are other athletes there to support. It's a really good sport for people who are self conscious, don't like to be in a big group or a big crowd, it's really just encouraging people to find themselves, who they are, their identity. And it's also just fun to shoot arrows.”

There are two different types of bows, the compound bow and the bare bow. Jensen explained the difference as instinctive versus technical shooting.

She continued to say, “A barebow is more instinctive shooting, you don't have the aid of a sight, an arrow rest, there is not anything attached to your bow like stabilizers to balance the bow, it's just the arrow and the bow. It's just instinctive old traditional style shooting. Whereas compounds you have the extra cams, you can go heavier poundage, you have sights to actually see the target, all these aids.”

OIB Chief Clarence Louie also addressed the boys and said “we would have been proud of you whether you won or lost . . . thank you for representing the Osoyoos Indian Band back east and all the chaperons that went, lim limpt."