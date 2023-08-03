More ignitions anticipated today at Eagle Bluff wildfire

Photo: Don Urquhart

The Eagle Bluff wildfire west of Osoyoos continues to burn out of control as controlled burns were implemented Wednesday to burn off fuel in the fire's path.

The cross-border burns are expected to continue today as conditions allow, covering some 1,800 hectares.

The ignitions are happening in steep, rocky terrain that poses a danger to crews and heavy equipment.

Meanwhile, the fire is still estimated to have burned a total of 3,044 hectares on the Canadian side of the U.S. border since July 29.

Evacuation orders and alerts remain in place.

There are currently 86 firefighters assigned to the fire, and operations are running 24 hours a day.

Eight helicopters are working the fire, and there are 16 pieces of heavy equipment supporting ground crews.

Seeventy-seven structure protection personnel are also assigned to the incident.

Boaters are urged to steer clear of areas on Osoyoos Lake that helicopters and skimmer aircraft are using to access water.

The BC Wildfire Service advised Wednesday that Highway 3 could be partially closed over the coming days as crews and equipment work in the area.

Ignitions on the northeast corner of the fire are expected to begin this morning.

We'll have further updates throughout the day.