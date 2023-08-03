Eagle Bluff wildfire closes Highway 3

Photo: Mike Biden

UPDATE: 1 p.m.

Highway 3 near Osoyoos is closed due to the Eagle Bluff wildfire.

The road is closed in both direction. DriveBC reports limited visibility with smoke for 6.8 kilometres between Old Richter Pass Road and Lambert Crescent.

Photo: Don Urquhart

UPDATE: 11 a.m.

Ignitions at the Eagle Bluff wildfire were completed Wednesday between Nighthawk Road up to the Frank Lake area.

More will proceed today if conditions remain favourable.

In the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, 482 properties remain on evacuation alert, and 144 on evacuation order.

In Osoyoos, 487 are on alert and 48 on order.

Residents and visitors are reminded to avoid areas under evacuation order to avoid causing danger to themselves and to firefighting crews.

The Emergency Support Service reception centre in Oliver will be moved to the Sonora Community Centre at 8505 68 Avenue, Osoyoos. The ESS new reception centre is scheduled to open on Friday, August 4, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service continues to monitor weather conditions to ensure appropriate response.

"We've had hot and dry conditions these last few days, with similar wind patterns, so we've mostly been experiencing south to southeast winds and then having a switch at some point in the day, we start to see those north to northwest winds and that's kind of been the pattern going forward," said Shaelee Stearns, BC Wildfire Service information officer.

"So it's something that we continue to watch. On the ground crews take continuous weather readings and then they adjust tactics according to that."

A BC Wildfire Service camp has been set up at Keogan Sports Park in Okanagan Falls. Vehicle access is restricted to local traffic only on the south end of Cedar Street adjacent to Keogan Park.

Residents and visitors are asked to avoid that area to allow crews safe access.

Photo: RDOS BC Wildfire camp at Keogan Park in Okanagan Falls.

ORIGINAL: 6 a.m.

The Eagle Bluff wildfire west of Osoyoos continues to burn out of control as controlled burns were implemented Wednesday to burn off fuel in the fire's path.

The cross-border burns are expected to continue today as conditions allow, covering some 1,800 hectares.

The ignitions are happening in steep, rocky terrain that poses a danger to crews and heavy equipment.

Meanwhile, the fire is still estimated to have burned a total of 3,044 hectares on the Canadian side of the U.S. border since July 29.

Evacuation orders and alerts remain in place.

There are currently 86 firefighters assigned to the fire, and operations are running 24 hours a day.

Eight helicopters are working the fire, and there are 16 pieces of heavy equipment supporting ground crews.

Seventy-seven structure protection personnel are also assigned to the incident.

Boaters are urged to steer clear of areas on Osoyoos Lake that helicopters and skimmer aircraft are using to access water.

The BC Wildfire Service advised Wednesday that Highway 3 could be partially closed over the coming days as crews and equipment work in the area.

Ignitions on the northeast corner of the fire are expected to begin this morning.

