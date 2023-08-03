Smoke filled day after continuing fire activity, planned ignitions

BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) crews have completed work for the day on planned ignitions along the west flank of the Eagle Bluff wildfire on Mount Kruger. Work on the north flank will be extended to the northeast corner of the fire which is expected to begin tomorrow morning.

The crews will be working on the northeast corner from the retardant line, working off Hwy. 3 which may be closed at times according to BCWS which is asking people to drive carefully to ensure the safety of crews and equipment in the area.