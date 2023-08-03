ALERT evacuates various animals from Osoyoos wildfire danger to Oliver

Photo: Contributed (Left to right) Cherri Woode, ESS Oliver; Reno (evacuee from Sun Hills Riding Stable); Anne Farnan, ALERT Facility Manager; Bill Morrison, ESS Director Oliver.

Evacuations include animals too, and the Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT) evacuated 22 horses on Saturday from the Eagle Bluff wildfire and are currently housing alpacas.

Daryl Meyers, Information Officer with ALERT explained that they set up an Animal Intake Facility at Riding For Life in Oliver to support animal evacuations from the fire.

“On Saturday night we were given the call, and we banded together and got to Desert Park at approximately 7 p.m and we hauled 22 horses out of there very quickly and moved them to safer ground. Then there were some people that came in with their dogs and cats, that they couldn’t look after, or they didn’t have food or supplies for them.”

Meyers explained that they had an influx of 22 horses for 48 hours, which is quite a quick turnaround that they are not quite used to and they put out the calls to get the necessary food and resources to help these animals.

“We don’t own any of the facilities ourselves. We just have kind people that allow us to use their facility during disaster times. So right now, Riding for Life has agreed to allow us to use their facility” she explained.

“We take care of it all, we just don’t want people to have to worry. They have enough to think about when being evacuated and you just don’t want to worry about what you are going to do with your pets or how to take care of them because everyone is in such a high emotional state,” Meyers said.

Meyers knows what it feels like to be in this type of situation. “In 1994, I was evacuated during the Garnett wildfire and at that point I had two young children, and a ton of pets, I had dogs, guinea pigs, fish, turtles, lizards, birds, my house was a menagerie, and I had to make a really hard decision about who I could take and who I couldn’t. You only have so much room and so much time to get out.”

Nothing ended up happening to her animals or her home, but it left an impact on her. “I can relate to them because I have been there,” she explained.

Meyers warns that “If you don’t have a go bag for your animals you should get one ready. Have a plan, figure out what you are going to do with your dog or your cat, your 80 pigs or herd of cattle, a few horses you have or your goats and just work on a plan to get them out. If your animals are not used to being crated, practice crating them, practice leading them on trailers, so that it makes the evac easier.”

“Just doing that practice, same as you would practice an evacuation in your house with your children, you want to make sure you have everything ready to go for your animals.”