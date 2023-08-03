Businesses reporting losses due to Eagle Bluff wildfire in Osoyoos

Photo: Sebastian Kanally Gyro beach appeared much emptier than usual on a Monday in July.

Although there are no flames that crossed into the Town of Osoyoos, local businesses may still be getting burned.

The Eagle Bluff Wildfire has made its impact on businesses in Osoyoos, and some think it wouldn’t be so bad if the situation stopped being sensationalized.

Mayor Sue McKortoff said in the Emergency Operations centre meeting that, “if you are thinking about coming to Osoyoos, know before you go, the town is still welcoming visitors to our community”.

McKortoff commented that “I don’t think it’s affecting any tourists. Although there are some of them that are obviously going to think I won’t come now.”

Local businesses told the Times Chronicle that Saturday was normal for business, but once Sunday came along, the Town’s businesses began to take a hit.

Iain Carrol, Owner of Jojo’s Café explained that since Sunday, business has been down 20 per cent. He continued to comment that the “skies are blue and we are back to business,” yet people are just not coming through.

Sue Redekopp at the Sage Pub also explained that business was down at the pub, but also noted that this whole summer business has been slow, this wildfire is just another factor.

Chris Hamel manager at Sunridge Restaurant commented that “we were ordered out and we lost the busiest day of the week which is Sunday . . . reviewing the camera at least 40 people came up to the door to find it closed. It’s very painful, especially considering we’ve only been open less than a month.”

He continued to say that they are still slow as of Tuesday adding “probably less tourists in town.” Further noting that “townspeople are saying look at the disaster that we’re in and all the people that are not in town or looking at the imagery and thinking the whole town is on fire.”

Dhammjot Aujal from Osoyoos Fruit Basket commented “we did see a whole bunch of tourists leaving and you can see a lot of the motels are empty. There are not as many tourists here anymore and it’s obviously not as busy around town. That’s the biggest impact we’ve had.”

The hotels are in fact more empty than before. Mille Jarret, General Manager at Best Western explained that “a good 30 per cent cancelled.” Referring to the fact that they are currently sitting at half occupancy while commenting that they are usually full at this time.

“It’s upsetting when they carry on and keep saying don’t come to Osoyoos because it’s fine now. Yes it’s in the hills but that’s normal,” Jarret continued.

David McBean at Watermark Beach Resort explained that their occupancy is down 15-20 per cent as well. He commented “you definitely saw some people at the time leaving because some of them were also just thinking about what their vacation quality would be like if they thought they were in the middle of a firefight.”

On the other hand, Don Brogan general manager at Nk’Mip Campgrounds said that “at the RV park, less than five have left and nobody has called and cancelled. That’s where we are sitting right now, basically unchanged.”

He continued to say that “my concern is how it is being portrayed outside.” Noting that when he looks up it’s blue skies, yet people are being scared into not coming to Osoyoos.

Kristina Campbell who is vacationing here with her husband and child from Pitt Meadows explained “we almost didn’t [come], but we have my mom and step dad living here. So they said ‘oh it’s not as bad now’. We just decided to take a chance. We were thinking if it’s really bad we can just leave early.”

She said if they didn’t have that “on the ground” perspective they probably would have cancelled and went somewhere else. A couple of her friends on the coast cancelled their trip to Osoyoos and made a last minute decision to go to Kelowna.

Campbell’s parents Joanne Richard and Randy Vallejo are both locals who live on the east bench. They explained that tourism is definitely down today as they gestured to Gyro Beach in front of them. “We usually don’t come to this beach, you never get a spot here,” but they drove by and were surprised to see all kinds of room.

Vallejo noted people are really in a panic, as he leaned back looking at the blue sky. He further explained that they had friends that were staying here at the Holiday Inn and they were too scared so they took off to Kelowna.

Shawn, another local that was filling up his RV gas tank explained that the wildfire hasn’t impacted him and his family’s camping at all. “Basically no, it was okay, we were camping next to the lake and the air quality was a little bit poor but besides that it was fine.”

McKortoff is saying that people should still come, “I really think if people want to come up here, do your homework, and if you have reservations here please come. All of our businesses will be happy to see you.”

The Eagle Bluff wildfire, only two years after the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire raises the question of how tourism will be impacted long term by the increasing number and severity of wildfires. How will Osoyoos’ status as a vacation destination be impacted?

McKortoff commented: “It might. It’s kind of hard to predict that. I am sure there are going to be people that are going to make a choice about where they go and how they spend their money and how they deal with things. It might depend on people’s age, their health, whether they have children, I don’t know how you would fix that one.”

“But I still think we are very well situated in Osoyoos to be a good welcoming community for people who live here and people who visit here.”

Destination Osoyoos did not respond to requests for comment prior to press time.