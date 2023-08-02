Highway 3 closures possible during planned ignitions on Eagle Bluff wildfire

Photo: Don Urquhart The Eagle Bluff wildfire seen from the Osoyoos Industrial Park Tuesday.

UPDATE 6:30 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service is advising that Highway 3 may be partially closed over the coming days as crews and equipment work off the highway to conduct firefighting operations on the Eagle Bluff wildfire.

Crews have completed work for the day on planned ignitions along the west flank. Work on the north flank will be extended to the northeast corner of the fire. That effort is expected to begin tomorrow morning.

They will be working on the northeast corner from the retardant line, working off Highway 3, and the highway may be closed at times. BCWS is asking people to drive carefully to ensure the safety of crews and equipment in the area.

People in Okanagan Falls are being asked to avoid the area around Keogan Sports Park (1525 Cedar Street) where a BCWS camp has been set up. Vehicle access is restricted to local traffic only on the south end of Cedar Street adjacent to the park.

Residents who have chosen to remain in the areas under evacuation order should stay clear of personnel in the field to allow them to conduct operations.

“Remaining in areas under evacuation order poses a danger to you and firefighting crew. This includes residents who may choose to attempt to leave the area if conditions worsen. This is especially dangerous during aerial operations and planned ignitions,” says BCWS.

UPDATE: 3:15 p.m.

Wildfire activity has caused Highway 3 near Osoyoos to be changed to single-lane alternating traffic.

The change will begin at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and continue indefinitely.

DriveBC reports that Google Maps is showing the highway is closed, but this is not the case.

The single-lane alternating section stretches for 6.8 kilometres between Old Richter Pass Road and Lambert Crescent.

Visibility is poor due to smoke.

UPDATE: 1 p.m.

Planned ignitions on the western flank of Osoyoos' Eagle Bluff wildfire have grown in size.

A coordinated response between BC Wildfire Service and the U.S. Incident Management Team monitoring the American side of the fire will see 1,800 hectares ignited where the fire is burning in steep and rocky terrain that poses danger to crews and heavy equipment.

An announcement Tuesday had stated the ignition would burn 1,000 hectares.

Ignition operations will take place all day today and possibly into Thursday, as weather conditions allow.

As the fire fight continues, residents and visitors to the Osoyoos region are reminded to steer clear of areas on Osoyoos Lake that helicopters and planes are using to access water. As well, drones are not permitted to be flown near an active wildfire.

The number of properties within the RDOS and Osoyoos on evacuation alert remains at 482 and 487 respectively, and on evacuation order, 143 and 48 respectively.

For more information on evacuation orders and alerts, click here.

This image shows the updated fire perimeter on the B.C. side of the border. Due to the growth, the areas identified for planned ignition operations have been updated to reflect this growth. pic.twitter.com/jSa7i7iOgk — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 2, 2023

ORIGINAL: 10:20 a.m.

The Eagle Bluff wildfire is still listed at 3,044 hectares burning on the Canadian side of the international border as of Wednesday morning.

BC Wildfire Service crews in coordination with U.S. crews began cross-border controlled ignitions of about 1,000 hectares Tuesday evening, stating at the time those would continue overnight and into Wednesday in an effort to control the fire's western flank.

The goal is to remove unburned fuel to secure a fire control line.

The number of properties under evacuation order in the Town of Osoyoos remains at 48, and in the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, 143.

Evacuation alerts remain at 487 properties in the Town of Osoyoos and 482 in the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

Support and information for evacuees can be found online here.

There are no current plans for a live video update by the RDOS and BC Wildfire Service this afternoon, as has taken place in previous days.

Castanet will update this story throughout the day.