Eagle Bluff wildfire mapped at 3,044 hectares, planned ignitions ongoing

Photo: Don Urquhart The Eagle Bluff wildfire seen from the Osoyoos Industrial Park Tuesday.

The Eagle Bluff wildfire is still listed at 3,044 hectares burning on the Canadian side of the international border as of Wednesday morning.

BC Wildfire Service crews in coordination with U.S. crews began cross-border controlled ignitions of about 1,000 hectares Tuesday evening, stating at the time those would continue overnight and into Wednesday in an effort to control the fire's western flank.

The goal is to remove unburned fuel to secure a fire control line.

The number of properties under evacuation order in the Town of Osoyoos remains at 48, and in the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, 143.

Evacuation alerts remain at 487 properties in the Town of Osoyoos and 482 in the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

Support and information for evacuees can be found online here.

There are no current plans for a live video update by the RDOS and BC Wildfire Service this afternoon, as has taken place in previous days.

Castanet will update this story throughout the day.