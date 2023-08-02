'The true cost of service': Fire chief reflects on fight to save Osoyoos homes from wildfire

Photo: Don Urquhart The wildfire got as close as two metres to houses in the Dividend Ridge subdivision.

Call it a firefighter’s instinct, but smelling a hint of wildfire wafting in the breeze on Saturday afternoon at around 4 p.m., Osoyoos Fire Rescue Chief Corey Kortmeyer cleared his schedule, sensing a problem could be brewing.

A call from BC Wildfire Service shortly thereafter confirmed a wildfire named Eagle Bluff (originally referred to as Lone Pine Creek wildfire) was underway in the U.S. near Oroville, WA.

Accepting an invitation to have a look at the developing fire in the BC Wildfire Service’s reconnaissance helicopter, he says “it was an opportunity to get eyes on it and see where it was going.”

“We didn't know where the fire was, if it was being held, if it was out of control. When we flew it, the fire was anywhere from 8 to 10 kilometres away.”

Unable to fly over the border, the BC Wildfire officer, pilot and Kortmeyer watched from a distance as skimmers worked to hit the fire which at that point was located on the southern banks of the Similkameen River.

The consensus was that the air operations were doing a great job, the winds were in their favour and the line would probably be held at the Similkameen. This assessment also referenced a similar fire some years ago that was held at the river.

“Returning to the fire hall around 7 p.m. we did a page out, identifying all members to come to the hall because we wanted to know everybody's availability for an operating period of 24 hours.”

It quickly became an “all hands on deck,” situation as they worked on an emergency evacuation alert along with the RDOS, Town of Osoyoos and BC Wildfire. But before the alert could even be issued, the recommendation came through for a full evacuation of Dividend Ridge and the surrounding area as it was in the direct path of the oncoming fire.

Prepping began at the fire hall, which included an emphasis on OFR’s core responsibilities around safety such as crew integrity, and crew accountability so that everyone knew the game plan and understood what they would be doing.

Dividend deployment

The OFR reached the subdivision where BC Wildfire was going door-to-door notifying residents to evacuate. Once they were finished with the remaining evacuation process they rolled into operations mode. This included a "360" check of the subdivision to ensure there were no fires already burning.

Despite the evacuation order a number of residents decided to remain in their homes This is problematic, Kortmeyer says, because with it comes psychological issues for the first responders.

“When you're just dealing with property as compared to property and lives, it places additional stress and pressure on crews to make sure there's not a loss of human life.”

Without those human elements, firefighters are free to strategically focus on the flame front and what needs to be done, as compared to worrying about the lives of those staying in their homes, he said. This also potentially jeopardizes the safety of the firefighters.

“I don't think people actually understand the consequences to first responders in that situation. At the end of the day, homes can be rebuilt, but families cannot. So that was a piece that added a great level of stress because you already feel bad that you might lose a home but losing a family, it's really hard to come back from that,” Kortmeyer said.

Photo: Google Map showing the Dividend Ridge subdivision on the flank of Mount Kruger.

Portable water supplies were then set up at key points in the area and the OFR came up with a game plan targeting high-risk or high-hazard areas. “We knew the fire was coming from the south and along the southern aspects of Dividend Ridge,” and they prepared accordingly.

They were particularly worried about some of the structures on Cypress Hills Dr. which included a pocket of about four or five homes right at the junction with Pebble Beach Dr., Kortmeyer notes. “This was one of our priority areas because of the level of vegetation that is still there comparatively to some of the other aspects on the other side of Cypress Hills.”

“We ended up using all of our apparatus - Engine 191 and 192, Tender 191 and 192, our brush truck even our ‘old girl’, Engine 193, and our command trucks. We were doing ‘bump and runs’ which allows firefighters to target high-risk areas, do fire action, and then run to the next target in the area,” he explains.

“We did not have the ability to lay hose in preparation, or create lines for structural protection, simply because the fire travelled something in the order of 5 km/hour in the last hour and a half or two hours."

The last report that they had that night was that the wind-driven fire was displaying Rank 5 and Rank 6 behaviour and “that's basically as high as it can go.”

“So we placed a number of crews on the south and some of the east and then we started to lay down some defensive perimeter lines along Fairwinds Drive. Once we had the engine apparatus staged, lines out, water supplies secured the fire came onto us.”

Hot and quick

It came “hot and quick” he says. “We used streams and our bump and run tactic to be able to prioritize and put the fire out.”

At the far end of Cypress Hills Dr. the fire came within a couple metres of the properties they were concerned about.

“So it worked well and then we ended up conducting fire operations a little bit to the east side, and then we started to move up to the southwest side around Augusta Lane and we wanted to be able to make sure the fire didn't cause any spot fires on Olympic View Dr., and La Costa Lane ... There were a couple of moments where we had to remind people to keep their head on a swivel and remember their laces,” he said.

With the safety of the firefighters paramount, Kortmeyer says they always have anchor points, communication, and in this case, escape routes that were planned in advance.

“We wanted to be able to make sure that no one was going to get hurt or injured or loss of life,” he said.

The OFR crews also worked to protect some properties that Kortmeyer describes as “highly vegetated with what I would consider combustible cedar trees that are in very close proximity to some of the houses.”

It was important, he said, to make sure areas such as this did not create a fire behind the crews. “We were very mindful of the fire front that was coming in front of us and the fire front that was potentially being created behind us.”

Gaining control

The OFR along with the Oliver Fire Department were able to gain control of the southern, eastern and western flank of that fire where the provincial wildfire team was working. At the same time, they instituted rotating patrols that were going in and around the neighbourhood to make sure no spot fires developed.

Planned ignitions were also undertaken alongside the provincial support team. Shifting winds added to the challenge of that.

Kortmeyer says it was both a static and dynamic fire situation. “We ended up having to leave certain apparatus in place and move others just depending how the wind shifted and to account for differences in some of the techniques that were being used to do back burning to try to get rid of some of the vegetative material.”

Once the fire was under control at Dividend Ridge, the OFR also focused on areas that didn't get attention up to that point but still had the potential for risk.

Border patrol

This included surveying the situation from the subdivision south to the border. At 2nd Ave. off of 107th St. they discovered a pocket fire burning right on the border that was threatening a mobile home on the American side.

“What we did was spray water from the Canadian side. It's the first time that I've ever fought a fire in the US,” Kortmeyer laughs.

He is also grateful for some “very supportive community members” that dropped off some food Saturday night. Returning to pick up more supplies from the fire hall, he brought the food up and the crew got their first meal sometime around 2:30-3 a.m. after being on the fire since 8:30 p.m.

The OFR along with the provincial support team then ran skeleton crews until next morning, with the fire chief finally leaving the scene at 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

Photo: Don Urquhart A view of the scarred landscape of Mount Kruger from the golf course adjacent to the subdivision.

Looky-loo problem

Unfortunately, their success at knocking back the fire appeared to be an invitation for the curious to come and look or to come for more nefarious purposes. With pocket fires and hotspots still burning here and there the area was still under threat, Kortmeyer says.

The next day was largely spent trying to keep people out of the area and have them understand the area was still under a degree of threat.

“It was wasting our time constantly asking people to get out. There were a lot of people that were coming up and saying they live here and we would ask them what address, and they mostly couldn't come up with one. Some people even bypassed security by going through agricultural land, he added.

“Every time you have a conversation with somebody it takes up another two minutes of your time - do you want us to go deal with the hotspots or do you want us to keep talking to you,” he says. Extra personnel had to be staged just to deal with all the people who didn’t belong there.

Praise for firefighters

A key factor to their success in defending the subdivision was the fact that every year the OFR practices its bump and run strategy in the actual subdivision. As Kortmeyer notes, “that practice paid dividends for Dividend Ridge.”

Overall, “it was a huge win for us,” the fire chief said, emphasizing the professionalism and commitment of Osoyoos’ volunteer firefighters.

“People don't realize that the crews sacrifice their time away from family and the stress that the significant others go through because they see what's going on and they're trusting that operations are going to be conducted safely, so there's that stress added on the families.”

Many of them take time away from their personal work and even vacation. And then there are health hazards of the job and the ever-present danger that fires present. “The town of Osoyoos needs to know that they are blessed to have the first responders that they have.”

On the Osoyoos Fire Rescue Facebook page, Kortmeyer reflected on the events: “In the past two days I have witnessed the worst of humanity and the best. Stress and the unknown affect us all differently,” he wrote.

“This is the true cost of service, the positive and negative and balancing them both accordingly.

“To all those on the front line serving, especially to those Brothers and Sisters from Station 191 I couldn't be prouder to stand at the brink of the unknown knowing we all had each other's backs.

“To every member of Osoyoos Fire Rescue thank you for your service. In the end, we took the impossible and made it better as best we could with what we had at the time.”

During his conversation with The Times Chronicle - Castanet, Kortmeyer becomes visibly emotional as he relates his simple call into dispatch on Sunday morning at 2:30 a.m. after a difficult and exhausting but successful operation that helped save Dividend Ridge.

His report to dispatch: “No structures were lost and we are all safe.”