Osoyoos fire chief immensely proud of his firefighters

Photo: Don Urquhart Too close for comfort: Dividend Ridge subdivision lay directly in the path of the fire.

On a hillside overlooking Osoyoos, a firefight unlike any other took place on Saturday night as the Eagle Bluff wildfire raged across the border heading directly for the Dividend Ridge subdivision.

The combined firefighting by Osoyoos Fire Rescue (OFR), Oliver Fire Department — which was providing mutual aid support — and the provincial support team from BC Wildfire meant that despite the fire reaching within two metres of properties, not one structure was damaged.

Speaking to the Times Chronicle • Castanet, Osoyoos Fire Rescue Chief Corey Kortmeyer said he has never in his entire career seen a fire move so fast. Powered by strong south winds, Kortmeyer says the fire was travelling at about 5 km/h.

“The fire came hot and quick,” he says.

“I've never seen fire activity go that quickly, and all the while not one stitch of property was damaged. Between us and the other resources it was a highly successful night with a potential that it could've been not a successful night.”

The firefighters had barely two hours to prepare and get set up on site. They had just finished getting equipment in place when the fire line raced over the crest of the hill.

Kortmeyer has high praise for the department’s volunteer firefighters. “I can't say this enough, I am blessed with the firefighters that we have.”

When word went out, a number of the firefighters came back early from their vacations “so we ended up being fully complimented almost our entire crew, minus maybe three or four.” That meant about 30 firefighters were on scene.

Answering a call for mutual aid assistance, the Oliver Fire Department sent down a truck company, which is an engine and five firefighters, something greatly appreciated, Kortmeyer said.

“They looked after 115th St. for us and patrolled that area because our resources were completely tapped.” They later joined the OFR in the fight to protect Dividend Ridge.

The fire chief also lauded town residents and visitors for following the town’s request to reduce water consumption. That reduction over two days saw some of the lowest water consumption Osoyoos has had in a very long time.

“People did what we were asking of them, and during the wildfire if people didn't follow that we wouldn't have had a success, and we probably would've run the system completely dry,” Kortmeyer said.

“I think the positive out of this is that ‘a little did a lot with what we were presented’, and there are at least five homes that are standing out there now that may not have been if things turned out a little bit differently.”