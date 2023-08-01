Oliver's District Wine Village hosting high-energy international piano man

Photo: Stephen Ridley

Oliver's District Wine Village is hosting a unique performer this Thursday.

Stephen Ridley is a British performer who has played piano since the age of two, following that passion throughout his life.

Ridley gave up on a promising career at an investment bank to keep on making music, and has never looked back, touring more than 50 countries and playing for audiences from all walks of life.

During COVID-19, he took to social media, creating hours of live content every year. Now, he is back performing in person, and ready for his first Canadian appearance.

"We are excited to be able to bring in an incredible pianist to the South Okanagan," said Darcel Giesbrecht with the wine village.

"Ridley's talent is rare. His first trip to perform in Canada makes this a show not to be missed! His videos have received over 200 million views. Ferociously dynamite on the piano and outlandishly cool!"

Tickets are available online now here.

Contributed Stephen Ridley/YoutTube