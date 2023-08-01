Osoyoos coming together with donations to support Eagle Bluff Wildfire effort

Photo: Don Urquhart Sara van der Hoeven and Melissa Genberg (front row second and third from the left) who are organizing donations for the firefighters battling the Eagle Bluff Wildfire.

Donations have been coming in from all directions to support the ongoing battle with the Eagle Bluff Wildfire near Osoyoos.

Junction 3 Coffee House and Queen of the South Charcuterie is one duo that has teamed up to take donations to feed and provide coffee and refreshments for firefighters.

Sara van der Hoeven of Junction 3 Coffee House and Melissa Genberg of Queen of the South Charcuterie are taking donations and putting them towards making wraps, sandwiches, and providing coffee to the volunteers who are protecting the town from the wildfire.

Van der Hoeven was evacuated herself on Saturday night. She went up to the hockey rink and offered free food and coffee to the firefighters, noting that this is close to her heart as her father was a firefighter.

“Then it kind of snowballed from there, the queen said we will feed them all,” van der Hoven said.

Genberg explained that “we're up to almost $7,000 now ... we'll just keep spending the money and cooking and bringing food for them every night and go from there.”

Part of the reason Genberg jumped at this cause was because “I couldn't open anyways and it's kind of my forte, feeding large groups of people.”

Photo: Sebastian Kanally

Donations were coming in over the weekend which they were using to purchase food, water, gatorades and to generally provide them with a stock pile at the hockey rink.

Monday night, they held a barbecue for the firefighters that were ending the day shift. “A&W donated the burgers tonight and all the fixings.” Genberg explained.

“Everybody's been dropping stuff off throughout the day ... it's been a really good day. Local companies have been great and also community members $50, $20, even five dollars. It all helps. It goes a long way. Fruit stands dropping off fruit and restaurants donating food etc..”

Van der Hoeven was grateful that the community is coming together. “There have been so many just community people stopping in and just giving $100 or $50 ... Many hands make light work. The more people that get involved it makes it easy. For me what is so great is this community coming together.”

She continued to say that the important message is “just thank you” explaining that the firefighters deserve all the credit. “They are the ones doing the work to protect us all to make sure things get stopped, and 12-hour shifts in this heat.”

Other businesses in town have been donating as well.

Photo: Sebastian Kanally Barbecue outside of Sun Bowl Arena

Van der Hoven said Sierra Self-Storage, Eileen McGinn, Alina Lovin, Matrix Helicopters all gave large donations to the cause.

Buy-Low Foods in Osoyoos also dropped off loads of breakfast, fruit and other things to the Sun Bowl Arena where the upstairs mezzanine has been a central location for all the firefighters.

Indian Flame in Osoyoos was also offering food for free to fire fighters, as was McDonalds, and more.

Anyone that is willing to donate can drop off cash donations to Junction 3 Coffee House. And If they have any money left over after the fire efforts are over they will be donating it to the firehall.