Emergency Operations Centre gives update on Eagle Bluff wildfire

UPDATE 1:25 p.m.

More properties have been taken off evacuation order and evacuation alert in the Osoyoos area.

The changes were announced during the latest update on the Eagle Bluff wildfire.

The number of properties under evacuation order in the Town of Osoyoos has dropped to 48, while in the RDOS it’s down to 143.

There’s also been a significant reduction in the area under evacuation alert. It has fallen to 487 properties in the Town of Osoyoos and 482 in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

The details are available through the RDOS interactive map.

Photo: RDOS The updated map showing areas under evacuation order and evacuation alert with the rescinded area shown in green.

UPDATE: 12:50 p.m.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre is giving another update on the Eagle Bluff wildfire this afternoon.

Representatives from the BC Wildfire Service and the Town of Osoyoos will also be speaking.

On Monday, an evacuation order was lifted for several properties in and around Osoyoos. However, a large area is still under evacuation alert.

Photo: Don Urquhart View of the fire from Hwy. 3 at the Osoyoos Industrial Park at 11a.m.

UPDATE: 11:30 a.m.

The RDOS Emergency Operations Centre is reminding residents in and around Osoyoos to obey evacuation orders or, if they choose to stay, to shelter-in-place to avoid interfering with fire crews doing their protective work.

Those choosing to remain in their homes should stay indoors, the EOC says, in order to allow BC Wildfire to take control of the situation.

For those returning home after some orders were lifted Monday, a "welcome back" package with important information is available online here.

In total, 192 properties in Electoral Areas A and B and the Town of Osoyoos remain on evacuation order, and a further 2,635 properties remain on alert.

The Emergency Support Services Centre is open again after being closed Monday. It is located at the Oliver Community Centre at 6359 Park Drive in Oliver.

Evacuated individuals can also register for support online here or call 250-486-1890.

The RDOS and BC Wildfire will be hosting a joint press conference, streamed live, at 1 p.m.

ORIGINAL: 9:40 a.m.

The Eagle Bluff wildfire is still mapped at 1,495 hectares burning in Canada, as of a Tuesday morning update on the BC Wildfire incident page.

The wildfire sparked Saturday afternoon south of the border in Washington State, and became quickly exacerbated by winds driving it across the border towards Osoyoos.

Hundreds of properties were evacuated, and many more put on alert.

After a change in winds helped clear the skies Monday, mapping the fire became easier along with targeted aerial support. Priorities for BC Wildfire were stabilizing the eastern flank, which is the closest to the Town of Osoyoos, and structure protection.

Also on Monday, evacuation orders were eased. As of Tuesday morning, 192 properties are on evacuation order, down from the original 732. But 2,632 properties remain under evacuation alert,

A news release with further updates is expected mid-morning from the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, and live update via the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre, featuring a BC Wildfire Service representative, is expected this afternoon at 1 p.m.

Information about evacuation alerts and orders, as well as resources for evacuees, can be found here.

Boaters are urged to minimize activity on Osoyoos Lake to support aerial firefighting activities.

The town remains under a local state of emergency.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Washington Department of Natural Resources.

Castanet will have more updates throughout the day as the fire fight continues.